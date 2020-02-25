Independent Football Schedule 2020 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Independent football schedule 2020 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

Independent Football Schedule Composite 2020

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Every Team’s Schedule, Analysis

Independent Football Schedule Week 0

August 29

Notre Dame vs. Navy (in Dublin)

New Mexico State at UCLA

Independent Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 3

New Mexico State at UAB

UMass at UConn

Friday, Sept. 4

Bucknell at Army

Saturday, Sept. 5

BYU at Utah

Liberty at Virginia Tech

Independent Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 12

Michigan State at BYU

Arkansas at Notre Dame

Army at Rice

UConn at Illinois

Troy at UMass

Akron at New Mexico State

North Carolina A&T at Liberty

Independent Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 19

BYU at Arizona State

Liberty at WKU

Western Michigan at Notre Dame

New Mexico at New Mexico State

UConn at Virginia

Albany at UMass

Independent Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 26

Oklahoma at Army

BYU at Minnesota

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest (in Charlotte)

FIU at Liberty

Indiana at UConn

New Mexico State at UTEP

UMass at Appalachian State

Independent Football Schedule Week 5

Friday, Oct. 2

Utah State at BYU

Saturday, Oct. 3

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (in Green Bay)

Army at Miami University

Liberty at Bowling Green

UMass at New Mexico

Texas State at New Mexico State

Old Dominion at UConn

Independent Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 10

Stanford at Notre Dame

Missouri at BYU

Temple at UMass

New Mexico State at Hawaii

ULM at Liberty

Maine at UConn

Princeton at Army

Independent Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 17

Houston at BYU

Notre Dame at Pitt

Liberty at Syracuse

Eastern Michigan at Army

New Mexico State at Fresno State

UMass at Akron

Independent Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, Oct. 24

BYU at Northern Illinois

Southern Miss at Liberty

Buffalo at Army

UConn at Ole Miss

Louisiana at New Mexico State

FIU at UMass

Independent Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 31

Duke at Notre Dame

Liberty at UConn

Independent Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, Nov. 7

Clemson at Notre Dame

BYU at Boise State

Air Force at Army

UConn at North Carolina

New Mexico State at UMass

Independent Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, Nov. 14

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

San Diego State at BYU

Army at Tulane

UConn at San Jose State

UMass at Auburn

Western Carolina at Liberty

Texas Southern at New Mexico State

Independent Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 21

Louisville at Notre Dame

Liberty at NC State

Army at UMass

Middle Tennessee at UConn

New Mexico State at Florida

North Alabama at BYU

Independent Football Schedule Week 13

Saturday, Nov. 28

Notre Dame at USC

BYU at Stanford

Army at UConn

UMass at Liberty

Saturday, Dec. 12

Army vs. Navy (in Philadelphia)