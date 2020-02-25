Independent Football Schedule 2020 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Independent football schedule 2020 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.
Independent Football Schedule Week 0
August 29
Notre Dame vs. Navy (in Dublin)
New Mexico State at UCLA
Independent Football Schedule Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 3
New Mexico State at UAB
UMass at UConn
Friday, Sept. 4
Bucknell at Army
Saturday, Sept. 5
BYU at Utah
Liberty at Virginia Tech
Independent Football Schedule Week 2
Saturday, Sept. 12
Michigan State at BYU
Arkansas at Notre Dame
Army at Rice
UConn at Illinois
Troy at UMass
Akron at New Mexico State
North Carolina A&T at Liberty
Independent Football Schedule Week 3
Saturday, Sept. 19
BYU at Arizona State
Liberty at WKU
Western Michigan at Notre Dame
New Mexico at New Mexico State
UConn at Virginia
Albany at UMass
Independent Football Schedule Week 4
Saturday, Sept. 26
Oklahoma at Army
BYU at Minnesota
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest (in Charlotte)
FIU at Liberty
Indiana at UConn
New Mexico State at UTEP
UMass at Appalachian State
Independent Football Schedule Week 5
Friday, Oct. 2
Utah State at BYU
Saturday, Oct. 3
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (in Green Bay)
Army at Miami University
Liberty at Bowling Green
UMass at New Mexico
Texas State at New Mexico State
Old Dominion at UConn
Independent Football Schedule Week 6
Saturday, Oct. 10
Stanford at Notre Dame
Missouri at BYU
Temple at UMass
New Mexico State at Hawaii
ULM at Liberty
Maine at UConn
Princeton at Army
Independent Football Schedule Week 7
Saturday, Oct. 17
Houston at BYU
Notre Dame at Pitt
Liberty at Syracuse
Eastern Michigan at Army
New Mexico State at Fresno State
UMass at Akron
Independent Football Schedule Week 8
Saturday, Oct. 24
BYU at Northern Illinois
Southern Miss at Liberty
Buffalo at Army
UConn at Ole Miss
Louisiana at New Mexico State
FIU at UMass
Independent Football Schedule Week 9
Saturday, Oct. 31
Duke at Notre Dame
Liberty at UConn
Independent Football Schedule Week 10
Saturday, Nov. 7
Clemson at Notre Dame
BYU at Boise State
Air Force at Army
UConn at North Carolina
New Mexico State at UMass
Independent Football Schedule Week 11
Saturday, Nov. 14
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
San Diego State at BYU
Army at Tulane
UConn at San Jose State
UMass at Auburn
Western Carolina at Liberty
Texas Southern at New Mexico State
Independent Football Schedule Week 12
Saturday, Nov. 21
Louisville at Notre Dame
Liberty at NC State
Army at UMass
Middle Tennessee at UConn
New Mexico State at Florida
North Alabama at BYU
Independent Football Schedule Week 13
Saturday, Nov. 28
Notre Dame at USC
BYU at Stanford
Army at UConn
UMass at Liberty
Saturday, Dec. 12
Army vs. Navy (in Philadelphia)
