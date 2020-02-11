Illinois vs Michigan State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Illinois vs Michigan State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Illinois vs Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 11

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Illinois (16-7) vs. Michigan State (16-8) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Michigan State Will Win

This is why we can’t have nice things.

Michigan State might have hit the skids lately, but just when it seemed like Illinois was going to become a bit of a factor with seven straight wins to get ranked, it dropped two games against ranked teams to get knocked down a few pegs.

What’s been the problem for the Illini? Defense. Iowa and Maryland were able to score at will when the absolutely had to, and Illinois couldn’t come up with the big stops.

Illinois can’t and doesn’t shoot threes, it’s defense has been hit-or-miss, and eventually, Michigan State will get its mojo back and start playing back up to its talent level. However …

Why Illinois Will Win

Rebounds. Illinois can get them.

To beat Michigan State, you have to be able to hang on the boards, and Illinois can do that. 14th in the nation in rebounds, the Illini is also third overall and first in the Big Ten in rebounding margin.

Shooting is an issue at times – especially from three – but this group attacks the glass hard. Getting second chance points is a must.

But really, what’s going wrong for Michigan State? …

What’s Going To Happen

The Spartan defense has gone bye-bye.

Over the last eight games, MSU is 0-4 when allowing teams to hit 40% or better from the field. Expand that further, and it’s 0-5 when when allowing teams to connect on 37% or more.

Illinois hits 45% from the field.

More than that, Michigan State isn’t dominating on the boards lately like it normally does. However, the Spartan team that won 76-56 back in early January tied Illinois in rebounds with 48, and still won in a blowout because Illinois couldn’t shoot a lick.

It won’t be that bad, but the Spartan slide stops here.

Illinois vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Michigan State 74, Illinois 70

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Michigan State -1.5, o/u: 141.5

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 3

5: McMillions

1: Sonic the Hedgehog