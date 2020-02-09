Houston vs. Wichita State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs. Wichita State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Houston vs. Wichita State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 9

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN

Houston (18-5) vs. Wichita State (17-5) Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

Wichita State its having a few issues.

With losses in four of its last six games, it’s struggling to get the offense going – the three-point shooting has gone bye-bye a bit too often – without the consistency to count on in key spots.

Houston can match the Shockers on the boards, it has the suffocating defense to keep the middling offense under wraps, and it has the upside to keep a team that’s hitting just 41% from the field from going off.

If the threes aren’t falling, it’s going to be a long day. But …

Why Wichita State Will Win

If the Shockers are hitting fro the outside, Houston is in big, big trouble.

They might be a bit off lately, but they have the ability to hit the glass and push the Cougars around. They dominate the offensive boards at times, don’t give the ball away enough to matter, and they’ll keep firing away enough to get back into games in a hurry if needed.

They might not come up with a whole lot of steals, but Houston will give the ball away a bit too often for stretches. Easy points combined with the ability from three can help them roar back if needed, like Cincinnati did in its win over the Cougars a week ago.

What’s Going To Happen

Unbeaten at home over the last two months, Houston’s defense will be enough to pull this off.

It’ll be a fight – it’ll be a fierce game on the boards – but Wichita State just isn’t shooting well enough. It won’t get the second chance points it’s used to.

Houston vs. Wichita State Prediction, Line

Houston 69, Wichita State 65

Houston -5.5, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

