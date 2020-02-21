Houston vs. Memphis Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs. Memphis college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Houston vs. Memphis Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 22

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Network: ESPN2

Houston (21-6) vs. Memphis (18-8) Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

Memphis is having a hard time winning close games. It dropped three of its last four games, and all of them came down to the wire.

There are way too many turnovers and mistakes – WAY too many – and Houston doesn’t screw up enough to matter. Win the turnover battle, convert the steals into easy points, and all will be fine.

Amazing on the boards, Houston leads the nation in rebound margin and won’t allow a slew of second-chance points. End possessions, get on the move, and make Memphis try to shoot from the outside to get back in the game.

Why Memphis Will Win

The Tigers are great at forcing mistakes. They come up with a slew of steals, are excellent at coming up with blocks, and they’re disruptive enough to give the Cougars problems.

Best of all, they’re excellent on the boards. They’re not going to outbound Houston, but they’re not going to get get destroyed.

They might turn the ball over way too often, but they’re not bad at making the extra pass to generate easy points. They have to D up from three, force a slew of turnovers, and don’t get bogged down.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Memphis win a tight game again? The defense that leads the nation in field goal percentage D will hold up well – especially with Houston guard Quentin Grimes hobbling – but it’ll be yet another close heartbreaker.

Once again the Tigers will play well and have their chances to pull off a victory, and this time they’ll do it. Being at home will matter with the D coming up with the stop needed in the final moments.

Houston vs. Memphis Prediction, Line

Memphis 74, Houston 72

Must See Rating: 3

