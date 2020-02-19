Houston football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Houston Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 Rice

Sept. 12 at Washington State

Sept. 19 at Memphis

Sept. 26 North Texas

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 8 Tulane

Oct. 16 at BYU

Oct. 24 at Navy

Oct. 31 UCF

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati

Nov. 14 USF

Nov. 21 at SMU

Nov. 28 Tulsa

American Athletic Conference East Teams Missed: East Carolina, Temple

Houston Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: It all clicks right away. The Cougars warm up against Rice before taking out Washington State in Pullman. They show this really is a new season and a new start for the Dana Holgorsen era with a win at Memphis to take control of the West, and it all keeps rolling from there. They split the back-to-back dates against UCF and at Cincinnati, but they win out to win the division and stay alive for a spot in the New Year’s Six.

Houston Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: Painful early losses to Washington State and Memphis on the road make it 2020 all over again. A good run of wins start to turn things around, but a brutal four-game losing streak of at BYU, at Navy, UCF and at Cincinnati is a disaster. A loss at SMU completes another losing season.

Houston Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Houston football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 7 at Cincinnati

2. Sept. 19 at Memphis

3. Oct. 31 UCF

4. Sept. 12 at Washington State

5. Oct. 16 at BYU

6. Oct. 24 at Navy

7. Nov. 21 at SMU

8. Oct. 8 Tulane

9. Nov. 14 USF

10. Nov. 28 Tulsa

11. Sept. 26 North Texas

12. Sept. 3 Rice