Houston football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Houston Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 3 Rice
Sept. 12 at Washington State
Sept. 19 at Memphis
Sept. 26 North Texas
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 8 Tulane
Oct. 16 at BYU
Oct. 24 at Navy
Oct. 31 UCF
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati
Nov. 14 USF
Nov. 21 at SMU
Nov. 28 Tulsa
American Athletic Conference East Teams Missed: East Carolina, Temple
Houston Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
11-1: It all clicks right away. The Cougars warm up against Rice before taking out Washington State in Pullman. They show this really is a new season and a new start for the Dana Holgorsen era with a win at Memphis to take control of the West, and it all keeps rolling from there. They split the back-to-back dates against UCF and at Cincinnati, but they win out to win the division and stay alive for a spot in the New Year’s Six.
Houston Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: Painful early losses to Washington State and Memphis on the road make it 2020 all over again. A good run of wins start to turn things around, but a brutal four-game losing streak of at BYU, at Navy, UCF and at Cincinnati is a disaster. A loss at SMU completes another losing season.
Get Houston Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Houston Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Houston football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments