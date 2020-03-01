Hawaii football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Hawaii Football Schedule 2020
Aug. 29 at Arizona
Sept. 5 UCLA
Sept. 12 Fordham
Sept. 19 at Oregon
Sept. 26 OPEN DATE
Oct. 3 Nevada
Oct. 10 New Mexico State
Oct. 17 at Air Force
Oct. 24 Boise State
Oct. 31 at Fresno State
Nov. 7 New Mexico
Nov. 14 UNLV
Nov. 21 at San Jose State
Nov. 28 at San Diego State
Mountain West Mountain Teams Missed: Colorado State, Utah State, Wyoming
Hawaii Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-4: Todd Graham’s Rainbow Warriors show up large at Arizona to start the season with a win for the second year in a row over the Pac-12er, and the fun continues with a home victory over UCLA. There’s a stop to the fun at Oregon, and there’s a loss or two along the way in Mountain West play, but the team keeps on owning the big-time home field advantage and pushes for the West title again.
Hawaii Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-8: The team doesn’t own the Pac-12 this year. It goes 0-3 against the league, and if suffers a bad midseason run with losses to at Air Force, Boise State and at Fresno State. Road losses at San Jose State and San Diego State make it a rough year.
Hawaii Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Hawaii football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
