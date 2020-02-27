Gonzaga vs. San Diego Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Gonzaga vs. San Diego college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 27

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

Network: ATSN

Gonzaga (27-2) vs. San Diego (9-20) Game Preview

Why San Diego Will Win

Maybe Gonzaga is going to rest up for the coming tournaments.

It lost to BYU 91-78 on Saturday, it has Saint Mary’s for the home finale on Saturday, and maybe it just wants to get this over with and move on.

The Toreros have a decent defense from three and they’re not bad at shooting from the outside. They need to force a whole lot of steals, come up with a whole lot of easy points, and hope for the Gonzaga that couldn’t hit much of anything from the outside against BYU shows up.

Why Gonzaga Will Win

How did Gonzaga react to its first loss of the season? It got past the blowout against Michigan to rock Texas Southern by 39.

That was way back in early December, but this is a prideful team that will be looking to gear it up against after the dud of a performance in Provo.

San Diego turns the ball over way too often, Gonzaga is great at going on runs after forcing mistakes, and the rebounding margin in this is about to get really, really ugly.

What’s Going To Happen

Gonzaga got up 53-16 at halftime in the first meeting between these two on the way to a 94-50 win. After the performance against BYU, this might be over at the five minute mark.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 82, San Diego 55

Gonzaga -25.5, o/u: 148.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

