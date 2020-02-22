Gonzaga vs. BYU Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Gonzaga vs. BYU college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Gonzaga vs. BYU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 22

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Network: ESPN2

Gonzaga (27-1) vs. BYU (22-7) Game Preview

Why Gonzaga Will Win

It wasn’t pretty a month ago.

It was a battle for about a half, and then it was all Bulldogs in the second in a 92-69 blasting of BYU.

They’re deadly from the field, hitting 50% or better in eight of their last ten games, and haven’t dipped below 40% since mid-November.

BYU is happy to get into shootouts, but it doesn’t defend on the inside like Gonzaga does, and it doesn’t do enough to slow teams from hitting from the outside.

The Zags have to get this game to the free throw line. They’re not great there, but they shoot a whole lot of them. BYU doesn’t get to the line, and it’s just okay when it does.

Why BYU Will Win

This is the one team that can stand toe-to-toe with the nation’s best scoring attack and hold its own.

It leads the nation at hitting the three – connecting on an amazing 50% or better in ten of the last 13 games – and hasn’t been below 40% since losing to Saint Mary’s in early January.

How is this happening? It’s moving the ball around better than just about anyone – BYU is second in the nation in assists – and it’s great at coming up with the open shot.

Gonzaga is active enough to close quickly – it hounded the BYU shooters in the first game and was -10 in assists – but that game might have been an aberration, and now the battle is in Provo.

The Cougars hit just 30% from three in the first meeting. It was their second-worst outside shooting game since losing to Kansas back in late November.

What’s Going To Happen

Get ready to have some fun. These two will trade home run shots all game long with a whole lot of energy an big scoring runs.

Both teams will hit from three, and both will keep the mistakes to a minimum in a relatively clean game. However, Gonzaga will be better on the boards in the second half.

BYU will hit a bulk of its shots, but not all of them. The Bulldogs will clean up the rest, while on the other end, coming up with just enough second chance points to survive.

Gonzaga vs. BYU Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 85, BYU 79

Gonzaga -4, o/u: 158

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

