Fresno State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Fresno State Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Idaho State
Sept. 12 at Colorado
Sept. 19 OPEN DATE
Sept. 26 Air Force
Oct. 3 at Colorado State
Oct. 10 at Texas A&M
Oct. 17 New Mexico State
Oct. 24 at Nevada
Oct. 31 Hawaii
Nov. 7 at UNLV
Nov. 14 at Utah State
Nov. 21 San Diego State
Nov. 28 San Jose State
Mountain West Mountain Teams Missed: Boise State, New Mexico, Wyoming
Fresno State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Bulldogs bounce back fast under new head coach Kalen DeBoer with a stunning win at Colorado and, after a week off, a victory over Air Force on the way to a big early Mountain West start. There are some misfires here and there – potentially at Nevada – but a huge win over San Diego State helps them take back the West division after a year off.
Fresno State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: The Bulldogs get rolled by Colorado an Air Force before having to go on the road for three games in four weeks. They lose to Colorado State, get rocked by Texas A&M, and get dropped by Nevada to put the pressure on the rest of the way. Road losses to UNLV and Utah State ensure a losing season before the final two games.
Fresno State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Fresno State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
