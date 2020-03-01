Fresno State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Fresno State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Idaho State

Sept. 12 at Colorado

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 Air Force

Oct. 3 at Colorado State

Oct. 10 at Texas A&M

Oct. 17 New Mexico State

Oct. 24 at Nevada

Oct. 31 Hawaii

Nov. 7 at UNLV

Nov. 14 at Utah State

Nov. 21 San Diego State

Nov. 28 San Jose State

Mountain West Mountain Teams Missed: Boise State, New Mexico, Wyoming

Fresno State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Bulldogs bounce back fast under new head coach Kalen DeBoer with a stunning win at Colorado and, after a week off, a victory over Air Force on the way to a big early Mountain West start. There are some misfires here and there – potentially at Nevada – but a huge win over San Diego State helps them take back the West division after a year off.

Fresno State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: The Bulldogs get rolled by Colorado an Air Force before having to go on the road for three games in four weeks. They lose to Colorado State, get rocked by Texas A&M, and get dropped by Nevada to put the pressure on the rest of the way. Road losses to UNLV and Utah State ensure a losing season before the final two games.

Fresno State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Fresno State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 10 at Texas A&M

2. Sept. 12 at Colorado

3. Nov. 21 San Diego State

4. Sept. 26 Air Force

5. Nov. 14 at Utah State

6. Oct. 24 at Nevada

7. Oct. 31 Hawaii

8. Oct. 3 at Colorado State

9. Nov. 7 at UNLV

10. Nov. 28 San Jose State

11. Oct. 17 New Mexico State

12. Sept. 5 Idaho State