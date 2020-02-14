Florida State vs. Syracuse Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs. Syracuse college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs. Syracuse Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 15

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Donald Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida State (20-4) vs. Syracuse (14-10) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Syracuse Will Win

It’s been a rough run over the last four games – losing three of the last four – but Syracuse still has the ability on the inside to take over.

Florida State might have the firepower to go on a big run, and it comes up with the type of defensive production Syracuse is used to, but it’s going to struggle a bit on the inside.

The Orange aren’t dominant on the glass, but they’re great at forcing mistakes wit block, steals, and being disruptive enough to screw up the Seminole attack just a wee bit. FSU doesn’t do much of anything on the defensive boards and turn it over just enough to be an issue.

– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released

Why Florida State Will Win

Attack, attack, attack. Syracuse might be good at coming up with big defensive stops, but FSU is far better.

It’s one of the best teams in the county at being disruptive, forcing errors, and generating the points in transition to go on a few big scoring runs. This isn’t the Orange defense that everyone is used to – it’s getting rolled lately in key spots late in games.

Bother the Syracuse three point shooters in the second half, get up early, and let the D do the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

This should be close for about 35 minutes. Syracuse will hang around, it’ll do enough from the outside to stay alive, but Florida State’s defense will rise up when needed to bounce back from the loss to Duke.

Florida State vs. Syracuse Prediction, Line

Florida State 71, Syracuse 64

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

COMING, o/u: COMING

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 3

5: Heart-shaped pizza, pancakes, cookies …

1: Valentine’s Day