Florida State vs. Pitt Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs. Pitt college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs. Pitt Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 18

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ACC Network

Florida State (21-4) vs. Pitt (15-11) Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

The Panthers did it before. They opened up the season with a 63-61 win over the Seminoles, doing just a wee bit better from three and on the boards to pull it off.

That might have been back in November, but this is still a good team at coming up with takeaways and it’s good at coming up with just enough blocks to clamp down defensively in key spots.

FSU comes up with a slew of big runs on steals and easy points, but Pitt doesn’t give the ball away enough to let that happen. However …

Why Florida State Will Win

FSU leads the ACC in steals and turnover margin – it’s fantastic at making teams that don’t screw up, screw up.

It doesn’t take a lot of threes because it doesn’t need to, but it can hit from the outside. More importantly against Pitt, FSU is solid on the boards – especially on the offensive side. Defensively, the rebounding is just fine, and that’s good enough against a Panther team that can’t shoot – hitting just 41% from the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Florida State can hit from the outside, and Pitt can’t. Throw that in with the ability to generate easy points off of steals, and a good game will get a bit out of hand with a big second half run.

Florida State vs. Pitt Prediction, Line

Florida State 75, Pitt 58

Pitt -11.5, o/u: 135

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

