Florida State vs. NC State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs. NC State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.
Florida State vs. NC State Broadcast
Date: Saturday, February 22
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)
Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Network: ACC Network
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Florida State (22-4) vs. NC State (17-9) Game Preview
If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM
Why Florida State Will Win
The Seminoles have to use their terrific defense to attack the red-hot Wolfpack shooters. The strong D leads the ACC in steals, it forces teams to panic a bit and try making passes that aren’t there, and then come the easy points.
NC State might be killing it lately, but that’s a new thing. This isn’t a great-shooting team – at least normally – and it doesn’t do enough from three. FSU can’t get down early, has to stay in the game, and then clamp down late.
Make this a free throw contest, and the Noles win.
– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released
Why NC State Will Win
NC State is KILLING it from the field. Hitting 8-of-13 from three in the blowout over Duke might have received the national attention, but it’s been hitting 45% or better from the field in three of its last four games, including connecting on half of its shots in road wins over Syracuse and Miami.
Even if the shooting is a bit off, grabbing the offensive boards will be a big deal against an FSU team that doesn’t do enough on the defensive glass. In this, second chance points matter, but …
What’s Going To Happen
It all comes down to whether or not NC State can hit from the outside.
Over the last 11 games, State is 6-0 when connecting on 30% or better from three, and 0-5 when it doesn’t.
It’ll hit 30% from three, and it won’t be enough as FSU manages to fight through the energy at PNC Arena and an early Wolfpack run. Transition points will matter with a few key steals leading the way to a tough Nole win.
Florida State vs. NC State Prediction, Line
Florida State 81, NC State 75
Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line
COMING, o/u: COMING
Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
– Get Tickets For This Game
Must See Rating: 3
5: 157 pounds
1: Cleveland Browns
Comments