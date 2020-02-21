Florida State vs. NC State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs. NC State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs. NC State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 22

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Network: ACC Network

Florida State (22-4) vs. NC State (17-9) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

The Seminoles have to use their terrific defense to attack the red-hot Wolfpack shooters. The strong D leads the ACC in steals, it forces teams to panic a bit and try making passes that aren’t there, and then come the easy points.

NC State might be killing it lately, but that’s a new thing. This isn’t a great-shooting team – at least normally – and it doesn’t do enough from three. FSU can’t get down early, has to stay in the game, and then clamp down late.

Make this a free throw contest, and the Noles win.

Why NC State Will Win

NC State is KILLING it from the field. Hitting 8-of-13 from three in the blowout over Duke might have received the national attention, but it’s been hitting 45% or better from the field in three of its last four games, including connecting on half of its shots in road wins over Syracuse and Miami.

Even if the shooting is a bit off, grabbing the offensive boards will be a big deal against an FSU team that doesn’t do enough on the defensive glass. In this, second chance points matter, but …

What’s Going To Happen

It all comes down to whether or not NC State can hit from the outside.

Over the last 11 games, State is 6-0 when connecting on 30% or better from three, and 0-5 when it doesn’t.

It’ll hit 30% from three, and it won’t be enough as FSU manages to fight through the energy at PNC Arena and an early Wolfpack run. Transition points will matter with a few key steals leading the way to a tough Nole win.

Florida State vs. NC State Prediction, Line

Florida State 81, NC State 75

Must See Rating: 3

