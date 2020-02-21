Florida State vs. NC State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

College Basketball

Florida State vs. NC State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs. NC State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 22
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Network: ACC Network

Florida State (22-4) vs. NC State (17-9) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

The Seminoles have to use their terrific defense to attack the red-hot Wolfpack shooters. The strong D leads the ACC in steals, it forces teams to panic a bit and try making passes that aren’t there, and then come the easy points.

NC State might be killing it lately, but that’s a new thing. This isn’t a great-shooting team – at least normally – and it doesn’t do enough from three. FSU can’t get down early, has to stay in the game, and then clamp down late.

Make this a free throw contest, and the Noles win.

Why NC State Will Win

NC State is KILLING it from the field. Hitting 8-of-13 from three in the blowout over Duke might have received the national attention, but it’s been hitting 45% or better from the field in three of its last four games, including connecting on half of its shots in road wins over Syracuse and Miami.

Even if the shooting is a bit off, grabbing the offensive boards will be a big deal against an FSU team that doesn’t do enough on the defensive glass. In this, second chance points matter, but …

What’s Going To Happen

It all comes down to whether or not NC State can hit from the outside.

Over the last 11 games, State is 6-0 when connecting on 30% or better from three, and 0-5 when it doesn’t.

It’ll hit 30% from three, and it won’t be enough as FSU manages to fight through the energy at PNC Arena and an early Wolfpack run. Transition points will matter with a few key steals leading the way to a tough Nole win.

Florida State vs. NC State Prediction, Line

Florida State 81, NC State 75
Must See Rating: 3

