Florida Atlantic Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Florida Atlantic Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 3 at Minnesota
Sept. 12 Stony Brook
Sept. 19 at Georgia Southern
Sept. 26 USF
Oct. 3 Charlotte
Oct. 10 at Southern Miss
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 at Marshall
Oct. 31 UTSA
Nov. 7 WKU
Nov. 14 at FIU
Nov. 21 Old Dominion
Nov. 28 at Middle Tennessee
Conference USA West Teams Missed: Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, UAB, UTEP
Florida Atlantic Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: The Willie Taggart era gets off to a huge start with a win at Minnesota, but it’s more fun locally to pull off a win against USF. The Owls split the road games at Southern Miss and Marshall, get over a misfire somewhere else, and they’re back in the Conference USA championship game.
Florida Atlantic Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: FAU can’t handle the Georgia Southern option attack in a 1-3 start, and it loses both road games at Southern Miss and Marshall for a disastrous first half of the year. With a loss at FIU, bowl eligibility is gone after a gack somewhere else along the way, like against WKU.
Florida Atlantic Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Florida Atlantic football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
