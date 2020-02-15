Florida Atlantic football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Florida Atlantic Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 at Minnesota

Sept. 12 Stony Brook

Sept. 19 at Georgia Southern

Sept. 26 USF

Oct. 3 Charlotte

Oct. 10 at Southern Miss

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 at Marshall

Oct. 31 UTSA

Nov. 7 WKU

Nov. 14 at FIU

Nov. 21 Old Dominion

Nov. 28 at Middle Tennessee

Conference USA West Teams Missed: Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, UAB, UTEP

Florida Atlantic Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Willie Taggart era gets off to a huge start with a win at Minnesota, but it’s more fun locally to pull off a win against USF. The Owls split the road games at Southern Miss and Marshall, get over a misfire somewhere else, and they’re back in the Conference USA championship game.

Florida Atlantic Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: FAU can’t handle the Georgia Southern option attack in a 1-3 start, and it loses both road games at Southern Miss and Marshall for a disastrous first half of the year. With a loss at FIU, bowl eligibility is gone after a gack somewhere else along the way, like against WKU.

Florida Atlantic Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Florida Atlantic football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 3 at Minnesota

2. Oct. 10 at Southern Miss

3. Oct. 24 at Marshall

4. Sept. 26 USF

5. Nov. 7 WKU

6. Nov. 14 at FIU

7. Sept. 19 at Georgia Southern

8. Nov. 28 at Middle Tennessee

9. Oct. 3 Charlotte

10. Oct. 31 UTSA

11. Nov. 21 Old Dominion

12. Sept. 12 Stony Brook