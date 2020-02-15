FIU football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

FIU Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 Jacksonville State

Sept. 12 at UCF

Sept. 19 at Old Dominion

Sept. 26 at Liberty

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 Middle Tennessee

Oct. 17 at Charlotte

Oct. 24 at UMass

Oct. 31 Marshall

Nov. 7 at UTEP

Nov. 14 Florida Atlantic

Nov. 21 at WKU

Nov. 28 Louisiana Tech

Conference USA West Teams Missed: North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTSA

FIU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Golden Panthers suffer a loss at UCF, but that’s about it against a very, very manageable slate. There’s a win over Florida Atlantic, but a few losses long the way – like against Marshall and at WKU – keep it from being a huge regular season. Even so, they’re off to the Conference USA title game.

FIU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: FIU can’t get going on the road. They lose three straight at UCF, Old Dominion and Liberty, sputter at Charlotte at WKU, and can’t get by Louisiana Tech in the regular season finale in a shockingly bad season with nothing going right.

Get FIU Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

FIU Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the FIU football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 12 at UCF

2. Nov. 21 at WKU

3. Nov. 14 Florida Atlantic

4. Nov. 28 Louisiana Tech

5. Oct. 31 Marshall

6. Sept. 26 at Liberty

7. Oct. 10 Middle Tennessee

8. Oct. 17 at Charlotte

9. Sept. 19 at Old Dominion

10. Nov. 7 at UTEP

11. Oct. 24 at UMass

12. Sept. 3 Jacksonville State