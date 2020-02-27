Eastern Michigan football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Eastern Michigan Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Kentucky

Sept. 12 Coastal Carolina

Sept. 19 Northern Illinois

Sept. 26 at Missouri

Oct. 3 Central Michigan

Oct. 10 at Ohio

Oct. 17 at Army

Oct. 24 Toledo

Oct. 31 at Western Michigan

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 10 at Ball State

Nov. 21 Bowling Green

Nov. 27 at Miami University

MAC East Teams Missed: Akron, Buffalo, Kent State

Eastern Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Eagles come up with one of those quirky performances they’ve been able to crank up at times – Illinois last season, Purdue the year before, Rutgers in 2017 – and split the road games against Kentucky and Missouri. They roll through the early home games – including NIU and CMU – to take control of the West race. With a home win over Toledo, the division is there for the taking. They win two of the three second half road games to go off to the MAC Championship.

Eastern Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: It’s Eastern Michigan, so every game is close. However, it’s on the wrong side of tough game after tough game, losing to Northern Illinois and Central Michigan at home to all but end the MAC season before it gets started. With five road dates in the last seven games, the back half of the slate isn’t much better.

Eastern Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Eastern Michigan football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 5 at Kentucky

2. Sept. 26 at Missouri

3. Oct. 31 at Western Michigan

4. Oct. 17 at Army

5. Nov. 27 at Miami University

6. Oct. 24 Toledo

7. Oct. 10 at Ohio

8. Sept. 19 Northern Illinois

9. Oct. 3 Central Michigan

10. Nov. 10 at Ball State

11. Sept. 12 Coastal Carolina

12. Nov. 21 Bowling Green