East Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

East Carolina Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Marshall
Sept. 12 at South Carolina
Sept. 19 Norfolk State
Sept. 24 UCF
Oct. 3 at Georgia State
Oct. 10 at USF
Oct. 17 Navy
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 at Tulsa
Nov. 7 Tulane
Nov. 12 at Cincinnati
Nov. 21 at Temple
Nov. 28 SMU
American Athletic Conference West Teams Missed: Houston, Memphis
East Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
8-4: It’s a new year and a new team – with a little bit of defense – in a big win over Marshall to set the tone. With wins on the road at Georgia State and USF, the first half of the season is solid, and a home win over Navy puts the Pirates in a position to get bowl eligible. They split the road games against Cincinnati and Temple before closing out with a win over SMU.
East Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: It’s a rough September with a win over Norfolk State and losses to everyone else in a 1-3 start. They drop the road games at Georgia State and USF, and that’s about it – any hope of going bowling is effectively over. There are a few upsets along the way, but not enough to do any better than 2019.
East Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the East Carolina football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
