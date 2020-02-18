East Carolina football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

East Carolina Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Marshall

Sept. 12 at South Carolina

Sept. 19 Norfolk State

Sept. 24 UCF

Oct. 3 at Georgia State

Oct. 10 at USF

Oct. 17 Navy

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Tulsa

Nov. 7 Tulane

Nov. 12 at Cincinnati

Nov. 21 at Temple

Nov. 28 SMU

American Athletic Conference West Teams Missed: Houston, Memphis

East Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: It’s a new year and a new team – with a little bit of defense – in a big win over Marshall to set the tone. With wins on the road at Georgia State and USF, the first half of the season is solid, and a home win over Navy puts the Pirates in a position to get bowl eligible. They split the road games against Cincinnati and Temple before closing out with a win over SMU.

East Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: It’s a rough September with a win over Norfolk State and losses to everyone else in a 1-3 start. They drop the road games at Georgia State and USF, and that’s about it – any hope of going bowling is effectively over. There are a few upsets along the way, but not enough to do any better than 2019.

East Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the East Carolina football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 12 at South Carolina

2. Nov. 12 at Cincinnati

3. Sept. 24 UCF

4. Nov. 21 at Temple

5. Nov. 28 SMU

6. Oct. 10 at USF

7. Nov. 7 Tulane

8. Oct. 17 Navy

9. Sept. 5 Marshall

10. Oct. 30 at Tulsa

11. Oct. 3 at Georgia State

12. Sept. 19 Norfolk State