Duke vs. North Carolina Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Duke vs. North Carolina college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Duke vs. North Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 8

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ESPN

Duke (19-3) vs. North Carolina (10-12) Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

This isn’t all that hard. North Carolina isn’t good at shooting, it’s awful at shooting from three, it’s not doing anything to force mistakes defensively, and it’s not helping itself when it gets to the line.

Other than that, everything is going great in this brutal Tar Heel 4-11 run in the last 15 games.

On the other side, Duke is hitting everything, connecting on 48% from the field helped by dominating the offensive boards. It’s connecting from three when it has to, and its defense is forcing enough mistakes to get a whole lot of easy points. However …

Why North Carolina Will Win

The Tar Heels can still rebound.

For all the problems they’re having, and with all of the losses, they’re still crushing everyone on the boards – that’s what they do.

They lead the nation with 43 rebounds per game, and while Duke hits the boards hard, it’s about to get pushed around a bit. As long as the UNC D isn’t giving up a slew of easy points on offensive rebounds, it should be able to stay alive just enough to make this interesting.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Duke vs. North Carolina. It’s going to be close for a while just because of the intensity of the rivalry. And then the Tar Heel offense will go cold for a long stretch and that will be the end of that.

Duke’s defense will do more than North Carolina’s to stay ahead easily late in the second half.

Duke vs. North Carolina Prediction, Line

Duke 79, North Carolina 68

Duke -8, o/u: 150

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

