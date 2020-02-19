Duke vs. NC State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Duke vs. NC State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.
Duke vs. NC State Broadcast
Date: Wednesday, February 19
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Network: ESPN
Duke (22-3) vs. NC State (16-9) Game Preview
Why Duke Will Win
NC State has lost four of its last six games with problems on the boards, struggles scoring, and without anything happening from three for long stretches.
Duke has gotten hot at the right time with a seven-game winning streak to take control of the ACC race, and it’s doing it by shooting really, really well.
There have been a few brutally cold moments from three, but overall the O has been on, making half of its shots or more in 12 of the last 19 games. Make this a shootout, and it favors the road team. but …
Why NC State Will Win
The Wolfpack can shoot well, too.
To keep up, they have to connect on at least 45% from the field, and they can do that. They can’t make this a rough game on the inside, and they can’t start bombing away from three, but they can move the ball around well and they’re great at forcing mistakes.
Duke isn’t above turning it over a whole lot – giving it away 21 times in the win over Florida State last week – and State has to take advantage of every opportunity.
What’s Going To Happen
Here’s the problem – NC State hasn’t been all that great at home lately.
It’s coming off a three-game road run an hasn’t been home since the first of the month, but it lost its last two home games and hasn’t been nearly consistent enough. Duke won’t be perfect, but it’ll win the battle on the boards and it’ll keep playing well enough when it has to in spurts to keep the great run going.
Duke vs. NC State Prediction, Line
Duke 77, NC State 68
Duke -6.5, o/u: 152
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 3
