Duke vs. Florida State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Duke vs. Florida State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Duke vs. Florida State Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

Network: ESPN

Duke (20-3) vs. Florida State (20-3) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

The offense cranked it back up.

After a few tough battles with Virginia and a fight with North Carolina, the O took off against Miami and didn’t slow down.

It’s not just the great offense that’s keeping the Seminoles in the top ten and in the hunt for the ACC title – the big plays on defense and stops are triggering the easy points.

This is the one team that can hang with Duke when it comes to blocking shots, forcing takeaways, and being able to keep up the scoring pace for a full 40 minutes.

How did North Carolina almost get Duke? It was far better from the field, it was great at holding down the Blue Devils from the outside, and it dominated the rebuilding battle.

FSU can do all of that. But …

Why Duke Will Win

North Carolina pitched as strong a game as possible, and it still wasn’t enough to win.

The Blue Devils are far better on the boards than FSU, and they’re better from the field than the showed against the Tar Heels. In this, it’s going to be the defense from the perimeter that should be the difference.

FSU doesn’t have to hit from three to win, but it’s going to struggle a whole lot more than it did against Miami – it’s not going to hit 50% against the Blue Devils.

What’s Going To Happen

Not that it matters, but the winner takes a step up to push Louisville for the honor of possibly being the ACC regular season champ.

The difference will be the offensive rebounds. The Blue Devils will get just a few more second chances in a blast of a back-and-forth fight. Expect several momentum swings and a whole lot of energy.

Duke vs. Florida State Prediction, Line

Duke 78, Florida State 72

Duke -8.5, o/u: 148

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

