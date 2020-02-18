Dayton vs. VCU Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Dayton vs. VCU college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Dayton vs. VCU Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 18

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center, Richmond, VA

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Dayton (23-2) vs. VCU (17-6) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Dayton Will Win

There weren’t any problems in mid-January in a 79-65 blowout. Dayton was okay from three, VCU only completed 15% from the outside, and it wasn’t close after a second half run.

The Flyers are rolling with a dominant 14-game winning streak, moving the ball around as well as any team in the country, putting up points in bunches, and leading the nation in field goal percentage. It’s a great team from the outside, and the high-flying transition game can turn the lights out in a hurry.

VCU isn’t good enough on the boards to get the second-chance points needed to keep up, but …

Why VCU Will Win

The Rams are fantastic at forcing teams to screw up.

As good as Dayton is, it doesn’t force a ton of mistakes and it doesn’t win the turnover battle. VCU’s aggressive style forces a whole lot of screw-ups, it’s great at generating points in transition, and it’s strong defensively at holding down the better-shooting outside teams.

It’s been a bit of a rough run lately getting the offense going, but if it can keep the score down a bit, at home it might have the right defensive mix to pull this off.

What’s Going To Happen

VCU will keep it tight defensively, but it won’t be good enough from the outside. The mistakes it forces won’t come like they usually do against the crisp-passing Flyers. It’s not going to be a wipeout, but Dayton will keep the run going.

Dayton vs. VCU Prediction, Line

Dayton 73, VCU 68

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Dayton -3.5, o/u: 143

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 3

5: NBA All-Star Game 4th quarter

1: A game ending on a free throw