Dayton vs. Saint Louis Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Dayton vs. Saint Louis college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Dayton vs. Saint Louis Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 8

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, OH

Network: CBS Sports Network

Dayton (20-2) vs. Saint Louis (17-6) Game Preview

Why Saint Louis Will Win

Rebounds rebounds, rebounds.

It took a three in the final seconds in overtime for the Flyers to get by Saint Louis the first time around. It was so close and such a battle because of what the Billikens did on the boards with 13 more rebounds.

They have the right formula to potentially be able to pull this off. They’re decent from the field, they defense clamps down from three, and the offense makes up for the lack of outside shooting with rebounds, ranking 11th in the nation on the offensive boards.

Why Dayton Will Win

Get a lead, and this might be over.

Dayton leads the Atlantic-10 from three, helped by moving the ball around well and coming up with that one extra pass to get the right shot. It was down the first time the two met, and it helped that it hit the threes.

St. Louis only connected on two of the six threes it tried, and Dayton kept on firing away hitting nine, including the game-winner.

The Flyers can get back in this if needed. The Billikens can’t.

What’s Going To Happen

St. Louis might have pushed Dayton to the brink back in mid-January, but it’s not going to have it so easy this time around.

The rebounding margin will still be a problem for the Flyers, but they’ll be too good from the field – they lead the nation in field goal percentage – and hit just enough from the outside to make it 12 wins in a row.

Dayton vs. Saint Louis Prediction, Line

Dayton 75, Saint Louis 64

Dayton -14, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

