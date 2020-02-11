Dayton vs Rhode Island Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Dayton vs Rhode Island college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Dayton vs Rhode Island Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 11

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, OH

Network: CBS Sports Network

Dayton (21-2) vs. Rhode Island (18-5) Game Preview

Why Rhode Island Will Win

To have any hope of beating the red-hot Flyers, you have to be able to rebound.

St. Louis outrebounded the Flyers, but the offense couldn’t do enough to pull off the upside on Saturday. Rhode Island can hit the class hard, coming up with 30 or more in each of the last 17 games and averaging 39 per outing. For all the good things Dayton does, it’s just okay on the glass – its two losses came when it was pounded on the boards.

The Rams have a potentially nice mix of good defense from three and the ability to keep Dayton off the offensive boards. There should be plenty of one-and-dones.

Why Dayton Will Win

Dayton doesn’t miss enough.

It leads the nation in field goal percentage helped by a whole lot of terrific passing. The ball movement leads to lots and lots of easy baskets and open shots – the Flyers are second in the nation in assists per game – and the offense just keeps on coming.

Get a lead, pack it in, and dare URI to shoot from the outside. The Rams don’t hit threes, and they don’t move the ball nearly as well as the Flyers do.

What’s Going To Happen

Rhode Island will get enough on the inside to keep on battling and make it a fight, but it won’t generate enough stops. Dayton will get pushed, but it’ll get the run it needs midway through the second half to take over.

Dayton vs Rhode Island Prediction, Line

Dayton 77, Rhode Island 66

Dayton -10, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

