Dayton vs. Duquesne Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Dayton vs. Duquesne college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Dayton vs. Duquesne Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 22

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, OH

Network: FOX Sports Ohio

Dayton (24-2) vs. Duquesne (18-7) Game Preview

Why Duquesne Will Win

The Dukes almost got them the few weeks ago. They lost 73-69 even though they couldn’t stop much of anything from the field. How did they come so close? The hit the boards hard, especially on the offensive end.

They came up with 15 offensive rebounds to stay alive, but that was a bit of an aberration. They’re great coming up with blocked shots with one of the nation’s best defenses, and they have to somehow keep the Flyer offense from going off.

Keep them from going on a run, own the inside, and hit just enough shots from three to stay alive late.

Why Dayton Will Win

Everything sort of went right for Duquesne the first time around, and it still lost. That’s partly because Dayton was able to make just about everything when it absolutely had to.

This continues to be the nation’s No. 1 team from the field, hitting just about everything from three because it continues to make every pass needed to come up with the easy shot.

Duquesne is dangerous, but it won’t hit from three consistently enough, and Dayton will.

What’s Going To Happen

Dayton has hit 45% from the field in 20 of its last 21 games, and it’s about to do it again. It’ll keep the scoring pressure on, the Dukes won’t be able to keep up with a few too many missed free throws, and the amazing Flyer run will keep on going.

Dayton vs. Duquesne Prediction, Line

Dayton 81, Duquesne 72

Must See Rating: 2.5

