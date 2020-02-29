Creighton vs. St. John's Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Creighton vs. St. John’s college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Creighton vs. St. John’s Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 1

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, NY

Network: FS1

Creighton (22-6) vs. St. John’s (14-14) Game Preview

Why Creighton Will Win

St. John’s is having problems with 12 losses in the last 15 games, including a 94-82 clunker to Creighton.

The Red Storm can’t shoot.

They come up with a whole lot of offensive rebounds, but that’s partly because they get so many chances. They can’t hit from three, and they can’t keep up if and when the Bluejays go on a run.

For St. John’s to have a shot, it has to come up with a whole slew of steals and takeaways to generate easy chances – Creighton just doesn’t turn the ball over enough.

– "Go to the bank!" Today's top pick of the day just released

Why St. John’s Will Win

Creighton has hit 40% from three in nine of its last ten games – winning those nine and losing when it went under the mark.

St. John’s only allows teams to hit 30% from three.

Yes, the Bluejays went off in the meeting a few weeks ago – hitting 46% from the outside – but this is a good defensive Red Storm team that generates a ton of pressure and doesn’t give a whole lot of clean looks. It only forced eight turnovers in the first meeting, but it’s among the nation’s leaders in steals.

What’s Going To Happen

St. John’s will dominate on the boards and it’ll do a better job of pressuring the Bluejay shooters than the first time around, but it won’t be able to handle the crisp passing and the constant offensive pressure.

The Red Storm just won’t be able to shoot well enough.

Creighton vs. St. John’s Prediction, Line

Creighton 79, St. John’s 71

