Creighton vs. Marquette Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Date: Tuesday, February 18

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Creighton (20-6) vs. Marquette (17-7) Game Preview

Why Creighton Will Win

The Bluejays are on a roll winning six of their last seven by hitting just about everything from the outside and not screwing up by giving the ball away.

They can hit from everywhere else, too, leading the Big East in shooting percentage with a high-powered offense that can simply outbomb the Golden Eagles.

As good as Marquette is from the outside, it doesn’t shoot as well as Creighton does, and it doesn’t force the mistakes and apply the pressure needed to slow things down in key possessions. However …

Why Marquette Will Win

This is one of the few teams that can match Creighton from the outside.

Marquette isn’t as good overall from the field, but it’s the best team in the Big East from three. Combine that with its strength on the boards – it leads the conference in rebounding – and this game is all about whether or not Creighton can hit everything. There won’t be any second chance points.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be a wipeout like 92-75 Creighton win a few weeks ago, but Marquette will flip it around.

The Bluejays seemingly hit everything in the first game – connecting on 50% from the field with big shot after big shot – but Marquette owned the boards when there actually were misses.

It’s going to be a blast of a high-scoring shootout with Marquette pulling this off at home with a few late stops to hang on.

Creighton vs. Marquette Prediction

Marquette 88, Creighton 84

Marquette -3, o/u: 143

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: NBA All-Star Game 4th quarter

1: A game ending on a free throw