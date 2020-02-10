Conference USA Football Schedule 2020 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Conference USA football schedule 2020 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.
Conference USA Football Schedule Composite 2020
Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 3
Florida Atlantic at Minnesota
New Mexico State at UAB
Jacksonville State at FIU
Friday, Sept. 4
Wake Forest at Old Dominion
Saturday, Sept. 5
Middle Tennessee at Duke
Marshall at East Carolina
Louisiana Tech at UNLV
Charlotte at Tennessee
Rice at Houston
South Alabama at Southern Miss
Texas Tech at UTEP
UTSA at LSU
Chattanooga at WKU
Houston Baptist at North Texas
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 2
Saturday, Sept. 12
FIU at UCF
WKU at Indiana
Pitt at Marshall
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss
Army at Rice
North Texas at Texas A&M
UTEP at Nevada
UTSA at Texas State
Norfolk State at Charlotte
Indiana State at Middle Tennessee
Hampton at Old Dominion
Stony Brook at Florida Atlantic
Alabama A&M at UAB
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 17
UAB at Miami
Charlotte at Duke
Saturday, Sept. 19
Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern
Virginia Tech at Middle Tennessee
SMU at North Texas
Marshall at Ohio
Liberty at WKU
FIU at Old Dominion
UTEP at Texas
LSU at Rice
Jackson State at Southern Miss
Grambling at UTSA
Prairie View at Louisiana Tech
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 4
Saturday, Sept. 26
Boise State at Marshall
USF at Florida Atlantic
Louisiana Tech at Baylor
WKU at Louisville
FIU at Liberty
North Texas at Houston
Southern Miss at Auburn
Georgia State at Charlotte
UAB at South Alabama
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion
Memphis at UTSA
New Mexico State at UTEP
Lamar at Rice
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 5
Saturday, Oct. 3
WKU at Middle Tennessee
Southern Miss at North Texas
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
Rice at Marshall
UTSA at UAB
Old Dominion at UConn
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 6
Saturday, Oct. 10
Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss
Marshall at WKU
Middle Tennessee at FIU
Charlotte at North Texas
UTEP at Louisiana Tech
UAB at Rice
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 7
Saturday, Oct. 17
Marshall at Louisiana Tech
North Texas at Middle Tennessee
WKU at UAB
FIU at Charlotte
Old Dominion at UTSA
Southern Miss at UTEP
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 8
Saturday, Oct. 24
Florida Atlantic at Marshall
Southern Miss at Liberty
Louisiana Tech at UTSA
Virginia at Old Dominion
Middle Tennessee at Rice
UTEP at Charlotte
FIU at UMass
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 9
Saturday, Oct. 31
Marshall at FIU
Old Dominion at WKU
UAB at Louisiana Tech
UTSA at Florida Atlantic
North Texas at UTEP
Rice at Southern Miss
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 10
Saturday, Nov. 7
WKU at Florida Atlantic
Louisiana Tech at North Texas
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee
UAB at Old Dominion
FIU at UTEP
UTSA at Rice
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 11
Saturday, Nov. 14
Florida Atlantic at FIU
Southern Miss at WKU
Middle Tennessee at Marshall
North Texas at UAB
Old Dominion at Charlotte
Rice at Louisiana Tech
UTEP at UTSA
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 12
Saturday, Nov. 21
Louisiana Tech at Vanderbilt
FIU at WKU
Old Dominion at Florida Atlantic
Charlotte at Marshall
Rice at North Texas
UTSA at Southern Miss
UAB at UTEP
Middle Tennessee at UConn
Conference USA Football Schedule Week 13
Saturday, Nov. 28
Louisiana Tech at FIU
Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee
Southern Miss at UAB
WKU at Charlotte
Marshall at Old Dominion
North Texas at UTSA
UTEP at Rice
Conference USA Football Championship Game
Saturday, Dec. 5
Conference USA Football Championship Game at home stadium of top regular season team
