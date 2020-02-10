Conference USA Football Schedule 2020 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Conference USA football schedule 2020 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

Conference USA Football Schedule Composite 2020

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 3

Florida Atlantic at Minnesota

New Mexico State at UAB

Jacksonville State at FIU

Friday, Sept. 4

Wake Forest at Old Dominion

Saturday, Sept. 5

Middle Tennessee at Duke

Marshall at East Carolina

Louisiana Tech at UNLV

Charlotte at Tennessee

Rice at Houston

South Alabama at Southern Miss

Texas Tech at UTEP

UTSA at LSU

Chattanooga at WKU

Houston Baptist at North Texas

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 12

FIU at UCF

WKU at Indiana

Pitt at Marshall

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss

Army at Rice

North Texas at Texas A&M

UTEP at Nevada

UTSA at Texas State

Norfolk State at Charlotte

Indiana State at Middle Tennessee

Hampton at Old Dominion

Stony Brook at Florida Atlantic

Alabama A&M at UAB

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 17

UAB at Miami

Charlotte at Duke

Saturday, Sept. 19

Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern

Virginia Tech at Middle Tennessee

SMU at North Texas

Marshall at Ohio

Liberty at WKU

FIU at Old Dominion

UTEP at Texas

LSU at Rice

Jackson State at Southern Miss

Grambling at UTSA

Prairie View at Louisiana Tech

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 26

Boise State at Marshall

USF at Florida Atlantic

Louisiana Tech at Baylor

WKU at Louisville

FIU at Liberty

North Texas at Houston

Southern Miss at Auburn

Georgia State at Charlotte

UAB at South Alabama

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion

Memphis at UTSA

New Mexico State at UTEP

Lamar at Rice

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 3

WKU at Middle Tennessee

Southern Miss at North Texas

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

Rice at Marshall

UTSA at UAB

Old Dominion at UConn

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 10

Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss

Marshall at WKU

Middle Tennessee at FIU

Charlotte at North Texas

UTEP at Louisiana Tech

UAB at Rice

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 17

Marshall at Louisiana Tech

North Texas at Middle Tennessee

WKU at UAB

FIU at Charlotte

Old Dominion at UTSA

Southern Miss at UTEP

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, Oct. 24

Florida Atlantic at Marshall

Southern Miss at Liberty

Louisiana Tech at UTSA

Virginia at Old Dominion

Middle Tennessee at Rice

UTEP at Charlotte

FIU at UMass

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 31

Marshall at FIU

Old Dominion at WKU

UAB at Louisiana Tech

UTSA at Florida Atlantic

North Texas at UTEP

Rice at Southern Miss

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, Nov. 7

WKU at Florida Atlantic

Louisiana Tech at North Texas

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee

UAB at Old Dominion

FIU at UTEP

UTSA at Rice

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, Nov. 14

Florida Atlantic at FIU

Southern Miss at WKU

Middle Tennessee at Marshall

North Texas at UAB

Old Dominion at Charlotte

Rice at Louisiana Tech

UTEP at UTSA

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 21

Louisiana Tech at Vanderbilt

FIU at WKU

Old Dominion at Florida Atlantic

Charlotte at Marshall

Rice at North Texas

UTSA at Southern Miss

UAB at UTEP

Middle Tennessee at UConn

Conference USA Football Schedule Week 13

Saturday, Nov. 28

Louisiana Tech at FIU

Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee

Southern Miss at UAB

WKU at Charlotte

Marshall at Old Dominion

North Texas at UTSA

UTEP at Rice

Conference USA Football Championship Game

Saturday, Dec. 5

Conference USA Football Championship Game at home stadium of top regular season team