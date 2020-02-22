Colorado vs. UCLA Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado vs. UCLA college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Colorado vs. UCLA Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 22

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Colorado (21-6) vs. UCLA (16-11) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why UCLA Will Win

Colorado has won seven of its last nine games. One of those losses was to UCLA.

The Bruins got out to a great start, were solid from the field, and dominated the glass, going +10 in rebounding margin.

Colorado is normally the star on the boards, but if UCLA can at least stay within range – it’s the best offensive rebounding team in the Pac-12 – it’ll hang around.

Why Colorado Will Win

UCLA can’t stop anyone from hitting from three. Colorado is the second-best team in the Pac-12 from beyond the arc, and it needs to get going right away.

It was able to get back in the game the first time around from the outside, but it still wasn’t quite as good as it normally is. At home, the threes will be a bit stronger.

The Buffs won’t get hit with the fouls UCLA will – they’ll be at least +5 on the free throw line.

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado hasn’t lost a home since early January, but it’ll get tested by a solid Bruin team that’s getting hot at the right time.

It’ll be this simple, though. The Buffs will hit their threes, and UCLA won’t.

Colorado vs. UCLA Prediction, Line

Colorado 74, UCLA 65

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Colorado -10.5, o/u: 138

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 3

5: 157 pounds

1: Cleveland Browns