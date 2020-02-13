Colorado vs. Oregon Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado vs. Oregon college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Colorado vs. Oregon Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 13

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Colorado (19-5) vs. Oregon (18-6) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Colorado Will Win

The Buffs got them the first time around with a defense that stuffed Oregon from three and was able to do a wee bit more on the boards and from the field in the 74-65 win.

The Duck offense has hit the skids over the last two games in ten-point losses to Stanford and Oregon State, and now the Colorado defense has to take over to keep that going.

The Buffs are great from three, among the best in the Pac-12 on the boards, and they don’t make a slew of mistakes, but the D is the difference. It’s holding teams to well under 70 on a regular basis, and again, Oregon is struggling a bit.

Why Oregon Will Win

The Ducks are eventually going to get hot from three again.

With the best-shooting team in the Pac-12 from the outside, Oregon has to bomb its way out of the current problem. It might have been held in check in the loss back in early January, but in general, the Colorado three-point defense isn’t all that great.

It’s a simple formula – hit 33% or better from three, and win. The Ducks are 16-1 – only losing to North Carolina back in November – when connecting on that many threes or more. Colorado has allowed teams to hit 33% or more from three 14 times, including in five of their six losses.

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado is playing well, and Oregon isn’t. However, the last two Duck losses came on the road, and they haven’t lost at home since late November. The threes will fall just enough to survive to tie the Buffs for the lead on top of the Pac-12 standings.

Colorado vs. Oregon Prediction, Line

Oregon 77, Colorado 72

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Oregon -4.5, o/u: 135.5

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 4

5: Jameis Winston with LASIK

1: Jameis Winston