Cincinnati vs. Houston Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs. Houston college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Cincinnati vs. Houston Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 1

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN

Cincinnati (18-9) vs. Houston (21-7) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcats have been on a nice run, with just two losses in the last ten games, both coming in overtime.

When they shoot well, they win.

Including the 64-62 victory over Houston in early February, UC has won its last nine games when hitting 41% or better from the field – only Dayton shoots better in American Athletic play. It was able to come up with the win the first time around with a great second half run, and by holding its own on the boards.

Houston isn’t going to force a slew of turnovers and mistakes – Cincinnati moves the ball around way too well. It has the type of offense to overcome the Cougar D, but …

Why Houston Will Win

Houston is going to win the rebounding margin, because it always wins the rebounding margin.

The nation’s best team not the boards, it didn’t do enough against Cincinnati in the first matchup and wasn’t able to slow down the late run after a great first half.

There won’t be a problem keeping the UC outside shooters from getting into a groove again, and there shouldn’t be the massive free throw disparity – 31 attempts for the Bearcats to 10 – there was the first time around.

What’s Going To Happen

This should be fun.

Both teams can hit the boards, and both teams will turn up the aggressiveness on defense. However, everything had to go right at home over the last several minutes for Cincinnati to pull it off the first time around. This time, Houston will be even better defensively, and again, the free throw shooting will even out.

Cincinnati vs. Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 70, Cincinnati 65

Must See Rating: 4

