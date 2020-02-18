Cincinnati football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Cincinnati Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 Austin Peay

Sept. 11 Western Michigan

Sept. 19 at Miami Univ.

Sept. 26 at Nebraska

Oct. 3 USF

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at Tulsa

Oct. 24 at SMU

Oct. 31 Memphis

Nov. 7 Houston

Nov. 12 East Carolina

Nov. 21 at UCF

Nov. 28 at Temple

American Athletic Conference West Teams Missed: Navy, Tulane

Cincinnati Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Bearcats come out roaring, getting through their first three games without breathing hard before pulling off a tough stunner at Nebraska to crank up the national attention. This won’t be a perfect season with road games at UCF, SMU and Temple along with home dates against Memphis and Houston, but they do enough to get through the East to play for the American Athletic Conference title.

Cincinnati Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: A loss at Nebraska isn’t a big deal, but it’s a part of four road games in five dates. A weary Bearcat team drops the date at SMU, splits the home games against Memphis and Houston, and loses out on the East title at UCF. A loss a Temple cements a relatively disappointing season.

Get Cincinnati Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

Cincinnati Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Cincinnati football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 26 at Nebraska

2. Nov. 21 at UCF

3. Oct. 31 Memphis

4. Nov. 7 Houston

5. Nov. 28 at Temple

6. Oct. 24 at SMU

7. Oct. 3 USF

8. Oct. 17 at Tulsa

9. Nov. 12 East Carolina

10. Sept. 19 at Miami Univ.

11. Sept. 11 Western Michigan

12. Sept. 3 Austin Peay