Charlotte football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Sept. 5 at Tennessee

Sept. 12 Norfolk State

Sept. 17 at Duke

Sept. 26 Georgia State

Oct. 3 at Florida Atlantic

Oct. 10 at North Texas

Oct. 17 FIU

Oct. 24 UTEP

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at Middle Tennessee

Nov. 14 Old Dominion

Nov. 21 at Marshall

Nov. 28 WKU

Conference USA West Teams Missed: Louisiana Tech, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTSA

Charlotte Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The 49ers split the road games at Florida Atlantic and North Texas, get by FIU and UTEP at home, and split the road games at Middle Tennessee and Marshall. They’re bowl eligible before the regular season finale against WKU.

Charlotte Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: Charlotte can’t get past FAU or UNT on the road, and it doesn’t do any better than split the home games against FIU and Georgia State. Losses at Middle Tennessee ruin hopes for a bowl game in mid-November.

Charlotte Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Charlotte football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 5 at Tennessee

2. Sept. 17 at Duke

3. Oct. 3 at Florida Atlantic

4. Nov. 21 at Marshall

5. Nov. 28 WKU

6. Oct. 10 at North Texas

7. Oct. 17 FIU

8. Nov. 7 at Middle Tennessee

9. Sept. 26 Georgia State

10. Nov. 14 Old Dominion

11. Oct. 24 UTEP

12. Sept. 12 Norfolk State