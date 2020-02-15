Charlotte football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Charlotte Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at Tennessee
Sept. 12 Norfolk State
Sept. 17 at Duke
Sept. 26 Georgia State
Oct. 3 at Florida Atlantic
Oct. 10 at North Texas
Oct. 17 FIU
Oct. 24 UTEP
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Middle Tennessee
Nov. 14 Old Dominion
Nov. 21 at Marshall
Nov. 28 WKU
Conference USA West Teams Missed: Louisiana Tech, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTSA
Charlotte Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
8-4: The 49ers split the road games at Florida Atlantic and North Texas, get by FIU and UTEP at home, and split the road games at Middle Tennessee and Marshall. They’re bowl eligible before the regular season finale against WKU.
Charlotte Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
3-9: Charlotte can’t get past FAU or UNT on the road, and it doesn’t do any better than split the home games against FIU and Georgia State. Losses at Middle Tennessee ruin hopes for a bowl game in mid-November.
Charlotte Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Charlotte football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
