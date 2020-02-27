Central Michigan football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Central Michigan Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 San Jose State

Sept. 12 at Nebraska

Sept. 19 at Northwestern

Sept. 26 Bryant

Oct. 3 at Eastern Michigan

Oct. 10 at Northern Illinois

Oct. 17 Western Michigan

Oct. 24 Miami University

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 4 Ohio

Nov. 11 at Toledo

Nov. 18 Ball State

Nov. 24 at Kent State

MAC East Teams Missed: Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo

Central Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Chippewas rebuild in a hurry with a win over San Jose State, push Northwestern in Evanston, and at least split road games against Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois. They own Mount Pleasant with home wins over the last three games, and they all but take the West with a win at Toledo. It’ll take a win at Kent State to get back to the MAC Championship, and they get it.

Central Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: They can’t handle life away from home over the first half of the season with four losses before mid-October. Even worse, they drop the home opener against San Jose State to put the pressure on the second half of the year. There are a few wins here and there, but losses to Toledo and Ohio turn the season into a clunker.

Central Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Central Michigan football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 12 at Nebraska

2. Sept. 19 at Northwestern

3. Nov. 11 at Toledo

4. Oct. 10 at Northern Illinois

5. Oct. 17 Western Michigan

6. Nov. 4 Ohio

7. Oct. 24 Miami University

8. Oct. 3 at Eastern Michigan

9. Sept. 5 San Jose State

10. Nov. 18 Ball State

11. Nov. 24 at Kent State

12. Sept. 26 Bryant