Central Michigan football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Central Michigan Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 San Jose State
Sept. 12 at Nebraska
Sept. 19 at Northwestern
Sept. 26 Bryant
Oct. 3 at Eastern Michigan
Oct. 10 at Northern Illinois
Oct. 17 Western Michigan
Oct. 24 Miami University
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 4 Ohio
Nov. 11 at Toledo
Nov. 18 Ball State
Nov. 24 at Kent State
MAC East Teams Missed: Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo
Central Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
8-4: The Chippewas rebuild in a hurry with a win over San Jose State, push Northwestern in Evanston, and at least split road games against Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois. They own Mount Pleasant with home wins over the last three games, and they all but take the West with a win at Toledo. It’ll take a win at Kent State to get back to the MAC Championship, and they get it.
Central Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: They can’t handle life away from home over the first half of the season with four losses before mid-October. Even worse, they drop the home opener against San Jose State to put the pressure on the second half of the year. There are a few wins here and there, but losses to Toledo and Ohio turn the season into a clunker.
Get Central Michigan Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Central Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Central Michigan football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments