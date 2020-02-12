Butler vs. Xavier Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Butler vs. Xavier college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Butler vs. Xavier Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 12

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS Sports Network

Butler (18-6) vs. Xavier (16-8) Game Preview

Why Butler Will Win

The defense is good enough to make up for a slew of issues.

This might be a flaky team lately, but the D is the best in the Big East, it’s a suffocating group at times that’s great at forcing mistakes, and Xavier is a team that’s happy to make them.

The Musketeers don’t do a whole lot from three, they rely on hitting the boards, and they can’t hit a free throw. Butler is able to make teams work for points, and Xavier doesn’t force enough easy takeaways to get on the move.

This is the third road game in four dates for Xavier, and while it’s playing well lately, it’s going to have to work and grind for points.

Why Xavier Will Win

Butler doesn’t do enough on the glass.

Xavier can’t shoot, but it doesn’t allow second chance points, it locks down hard against the three, and it won’t have a problem against a Bulldog team that doesn’t get offensive rebounds.

Able to move the ball well, the Musketeers are great at coming up with the extra pass and they don’t have problems with turnovers and big mistakes. As good as Butler’s defense is, it doesn’t take the ball away and doesn’t bring enough pressure.

What’s Going To Happen

Butler really, really need this after dropping five of its last eight games. How was it able to beat Villanova last week? It won the battle on the boards, but that’s not going to happen against Xavier.

It’ll be a bit of a defensive fight, and the road team will clamp down a bit better down the stretch.

Butler vs. Xavier Prediction, Line

Xavier 68, Butler 65

Butler -4.5, o/u: 128

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

