Butler vs. Seton Hall Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Butler vs. Seton Hall college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Butler vs. Seton Hall Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 19

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Network: FS1

Butler (19-7) vs. Seton Hall (18-7) Game Preview

Why Butler Will Win

How much do you believe in patterns? Butler has alternated win-loss-win-loss over the last six games, and it’s coming off a loss which means it’s due for a win.

Random chance aside – even though teams sometimes do follow up bat performances with something great – it’s not like Seton Hall has been playing any better with three losses in its last five games.

The Pirates have to hit well from three to win. In their last three losses they were under 33% from the outside, and now they deal with a Butler D that’s allowing teams to hit just 33% from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs collapsed in the first meeting against the two, and again, if you like the idea of adjustments, especially coming off a loss …

Why Seton Hall Will Win

Seton Hall didn’t shoot well from three in the first meeting, either, and it still managed to win by eight.

Butler doesn’t move the ball around well enough, and it doesn’t do anything to take the ball away. Seton Hall is great at coming up with blocks and isn’t all that bad at forcing mistakes. It’s also the one team in the Big East that can lock down the bring the defense better than Butler – the Pirates lead the conference in field goal D.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams desperately need a positive performance and a little bit of positive momentum. At home, Seton Hall will be a wee bit better defensively and will do a bit more from three. There won’t be the wild mood swings of the first game with this more of a defensive fight until late.

Butler vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Line

Seton Hall 76, Butler 70

Seton Hall -5 o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

