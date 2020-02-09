Butler vs. Marquette Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Butler vs. Marquette college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Butler vs. Marquette Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 9

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Network: FS1

Butler (18-5) vs. Marquette (16-6) Game Preview

Why Butler Will Win

It’s been a bit of a struggle lately, but just when it seemed like Butler was slipping after a 15-1 star with three straight losses, it won three of its last four including a potential season-saver against Villanova.

Even in the lean run with the three-game losing streak, the defense wasn’t all that bad – it’s still only allowing teams to hit 38% of their shots. The offense might not be as high-powered as it needs to be for stretches, but there aren’t a slew of mistakes, and it’s a good enough shooting team to keep the pressure on.

As strong as Marquette is at putting up points in bunches, it’s not quite as strong from the field – Butler’s perimeter D should be able to slow down the threes.

Why Marquette Will Win

The Golden Eagles almost got the Bulldogs a few weeks ago, losing on the road in an 89-85 thriller. That’s the only loss in the last six games, staying alive on three pointers and matching rebound with rebound in a dead-even battle.

That’s because they’re far better on the boards.

This is an active team that makes up for the occasional shooting problems by shooting more and more from the outside – and making up for the misses on the boards.

Butler doesn’t force enough mistakes to screw things up if Marquette gets on a run, because …

What’s Going To Happen

The Golden Eagles are playing too well.

They might have had problems late in the loss last time around, but at home, they’ll be just good enough from the outside, too strong on the boards – they’ll win the rebounding battle by at least five – and hit the late threes Butler won’t.

Butler vs. Marquette Prediction, Line

Marquette 79, Butler 74

Marquette -2.5, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

