Buffalo Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Buffalo Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at Kansas State
Sept. 12 Saint Francis
Sept. 19 at Ohio State
Sept. 26 at Bowling Green
Oct. 3 Akron
Oct. 10 Ball State
Oct. 17 Kent State
Oct. 24 at Army
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 3 at Northern Illinois
Nov. 10 Miami University
Nov. 18 at Ohio
Nov. 27 at Western Michigan
MAC West Teams Missed: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Toledo
Buffalo Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: The Bulls are at least competitive in the road games against Kansas State and Ohio State, and they survive the three road dates in four weeks opening with a win over Bowling Green. After dealing with the Buckeyes, five of the next six games are against teams that didn’t go bowling – and UB wins them all. It drops one of the dates against the West – either at Northern Illinois or Western Michigan – but it doesn’t matter as it wins the East.
Buffalo Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
6-6: UB gets wiped out by Kansas State and Ohio State, and it stumbles against a Kent State and/or an Army for a rough first part of the season. With three road games in the final four – all in November – it’s a bad finishing kick. A loss to Ohio ruins any hope of winning the East, and a loss at WMU puts a bowl bid in jeopardy.
Buffalo Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Buffalo football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
