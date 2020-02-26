Buffalo football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Buffalo Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Kansas State

Sept. 12 Saint Francis

Sept. 19 at Ohio State

Sept. 26 at Bowling Green

Oct. 3 Akron

Oct. 10 Ball State

Oct. 17 Kent State

Oct. 24 at Army

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 3 at Northern Illinois

Nov. 10 Miami University

Nov. 18 at Ohio

Nov. 27 at Western Michigan

MAC West Teams Missed: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Toledo

Buffalo Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Bulls are at least competitive in the road games against Kansas State and Ohio State, and they survive the three road dates in four weeks opening with a win over Bowling Green. After dealing with the Buckeyes, five of the next six games are against teams that didn’t go bowling – and UB wins them all. It drops one of the dates against the West – either at Northern Illinois or Western Michigan – but it doesn’t matter as it wins the East.

Buffalo Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: UB gets wiped out by Kansas State and Ohio State, and it stumbles against a Kent State and/or an Army for a rough first part of the season. With three road games in the final four – all in November – it’s a bad finishing kick. A loss to Ohio ruins any hope of winning the East, and a loss at WMU puts a bowl bid in jeopardy.

Buffalo Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Buffalo football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 at Ohio State

2. Sept. 5 at Kansas State

3. Nov. 3 at Northern Illinois

4. Nov. 27 at Western Michigan

5. Nov. 18 at Ohio

6. Oct. 24 at Army

7. Nov. 10 Miami University

8. Oct. 10 Ball State

9. Oct. 17 Kent State

10. Sept. 26 at Bowling Green

11. Oct. 3 Akron

12. Sept. 12 Saint Francis