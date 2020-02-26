Bowling Green football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Bowling Green Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Ohio State

Sept. 12 Robert Morris

Sept. 19 at Illinois

Sept. 26 Buffalo

Oct. 3 Liberty

Oct. 10 Miami University

Oct. 17 at Toledo

Oct. 24 at Ohio

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 4 Kent State

Nov. 14 at Akron

Nov. 21 at Eastern Michigan

Nov. 27 Northern Illinois

MAC West Teams Missed: Ball State, Central Michigan, Western Michigan

Bowling Green Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-5: The Falcons own home with wins over Buffalo, Liberty and Miami University for a 4-2 start and a huge turnaround after a rough 2019. They split the road games at Toledo and Ohio, and they win two of the last four games in November to go bowling.

Bowling Green Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

2-10: Nothing really changes. There’s a win over Robert Morris, but Buffalo, Liberty and MU roll to kick off the MAC season, and it keeps on going with two road losses to follow. There’s just one win the rest of the way as Kent State and Northern Illinois beat BGSU at home.

Bowling Green Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Bowling Green football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 5 at Ohio State

2. Sept. 19 at Illinois

3. Oct. 17 at Toledo

4. Oct. 24 at Ohio

5. Sept. 26 Buffalo

6. Nov. 27 Northern Illinois

7. Oct. 10 Miami University

8. Nov. 21 at Eastern Michigan

9. Oct. 3 Liberty

10. Nov. 4 Kent State

11. Nov. 14 at Akron

12. Sept. 12 Robert Morris