Bowling Green football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Bowling Green Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at Ohio State
Sept. 12 Robert Morris
Sept. 19 at Illinois
Sept. 26 Buffalo
Oct. 3 Liberty
Oct. 10 Miami University
Oct. 17 at Toledo
Oct. 24 at Ohio
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 4 Kent State
Nov. 14 at Akron
Nov. 21 at Eastern Michigan
Nov. 27 Northern Illinois
MAC West Teams Missed: Ball State, Central Michigan, Western Michigan
Bowling Green Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
7-5: The Falcons own home with wins over Buffalo, Liberty and Miami University for a 4-2 start and a huge turnaround after a rough 2019. They split the road games at Toledo and Ohio, and they win two of the last four games in November to go bowling.
Bowling Green Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
2-10: Nothing really changes. There’s a win over Robert Morris, but Buffalo, Liberty and MU roll to kick off the MAC season, and it keeps on going with two road losses to follow. There’s just one win the rest of the way as Kent State and Northern Illinois beat BGSU at home.
Get Bowling Green Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Bowling Green Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Bowling Green football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments