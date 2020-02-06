Big Ten College Football Recruiting: Team Rankings, Top Players, Biggest Strengths, What's Missing

How did all of the Big Ten teams do this recruiting season? Here are the recruiting rankings for the conference, along with the stars for each team, top players, and biggest strengths.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

– Every Team’s Star Recruit

– Recruiting Class Strengths

– What’s Missing From Each Recruiting Class

– 2020 All-Big Ten Recruiting Team

– Recruiting Team Rankings

Every Big Ten Team’s Star Recruit

Illinois

RB Reggie Love, 5-10, 195 – The all-purpose back is a nice fit with the quickness to be used as a receiver as well as a speed back. He’s not going to be a workhorse, but he can move.

Key Schools In The Running: Iowa, Notre Dame, Penn State

Indiana

WR Rashawn Williams, 6-2, 200 – A great-sized, physical target out of Detroit, he’s a No. 1 receiver who’ll quickly become a key part of the Hoosier offense. He’s ready to be a factor right out of the box.

Key Schools In The Running: Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska

Iowa

QB Deuce Hogan, 6-4, 200 – This is the guy. He committed early in the process, and now he’s the next Iowa starting quarterback with the big arm and make-up to be the leader of the team very, very soon.

Key Schools In The Running: Georgia, Tennessee, Baylor

Maryland

WR Rakim Jarrett, 6-0, 205 – A special get for the program, he had his choice of any school, but he decided to stay close to home with all the tools and talents to be a next-level receiver. Now he needs someone at Maryland to get him the ball.

Key Schools In The Running: LSU, Alabama, Penn State

Michigan

WR AJ Henning, 5-10, 183 – While he’s not huge, he makes up for it with elite speed and deep threat ability. He can be used as a runner, too, who’s devastating in the open field. Just get the ball in his hands.

Key Schools In The Running: Notre Dame, Penn State, Illinois

Michigan State

WR Ricky White, 6-0, 162 – Slippery-quick, he’s not going to be all that physical, but good luck trying to catch him. Get the ball in his hands and he’s deadly in the open field.

Key Schools In The Running: Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Virginia

Minnesota

LB Itayvion Brown, 6-4, 220 – He’s going to end up leading the team in tackles. A perfect fit for what Minnesota does, he’ll be a key pass rusher and all-around defensive leader once he gets his feet wet.

Key Schools In The Running: Missouri, Kansas, Florida State

Nebraska

WR Zavier Betts, 6-2, 200 – The Nebraska native is just the type of speedy gamebreaker the Scott Frost offense needs more of. Almost a lock to be a Husker from the start of the process, he’s got the potential to quickly be the team’s No. 1 target.

Key Schools In The Running: Iowa, Minnesota, Iowa State

Northwestern

C Peter Skoronski, 6-4, 275 – One of the best offensive line prospects ever brought into the program, he has the talent and athleticism to play anywhere on the front five, but he’s going to be an all-star center once he bulks up a bit.

Key Schools In The Running: Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame

Ohio State

WR Julian Fleming, 6-2, 199 – Or it could be fellow receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba. Either way, the Buckeye receiving corps is going to be phenomenal with all the young NFL talent coming in. Fleming has the flash and size to be special right out of the box.

Key Schools In The Running: Penn State, Clemson, Alabama

Penn State

LB Curtis Jacobs, 6-1, 220 – While he might be a bit undersized, he’s a dangerous hitter who’s just getting started. A receiver-turned-linebacker, he’s going to be great at getting in the backfield.

Key Schools In The Running: Florida, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

Purdue

WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, 6-2, 180 – Just throw him into the mix of all the great Boilermaker wide receivers Jeff Brohm has amassed. Physical, he could turn into a defensive back, but he’s an elite receiver and won’t be moved. Purdue took him away from Northwestern.

Key Schools In The Running: Northwestern, Iowa, Michigan State

Rutgers

OG Bryan Felter, 6-3, 324 – While he’s not all that tall, and he doesn’t have the right body type, he’s built to be a Big Ten interior blocker with excellent anchor potential. He’ll get tried out at right tackle, too.

Key Schools In The Running: West Virginia, Boston College, Cincinnati

Wisconsin

RB Jalen Berger, 6-0, 190 – It was a little dicey as he got the full-court press from several other schools late in the process, but he signed on to potentially be the next Badger statistical superstar back from New Jersey.

Key Schools In The Running: Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan State

– Recruiting Class Strengths

– What’s Missing From Each Recruiting Class

– 2020 All-Big Ten Recruiting Team

– Recruiting Team Rankings

NEXT: Big Ten Recruiting Strengths