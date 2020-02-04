Big 12 College Football Recruiting: Team Rankings, Top Players, Biggest Strengths, What's Missing

How did all of the Big 12 teams do this recruiting season? Here are the recruiting rankings for the conference, along with the stars for each team, top players, and biggest strengths.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

– Every Team’s Star Recruit

– Recruiting Class Strengths

– What’s Missing From Each Recruiting Class

– 2020 All-Big 12 Recruiting Team

– Recruiting Team Rankings

Every Big 12 Team’s Star Recruit

Baylor

DE James Sylvester, 6-4, 243 – A pure pass rushing prospect with tremendous speed and quickness and the ability to bulk up a little more. He’s going to be a disruptive force.

Key Schools In The Running: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, TCU

Iowa State

OT Tyler Miller, 6-9, 290 – A MASSIVE blocker who’s built for the outside. With his size, frame, and solid feet, good luck getting around him. He brings the power, too.

Key Schools In The Running: Minnesota, Nebraska

Kansas

CB Duece Mayberry, 6-0, 185 – The Oklahoma native has pure speed and tremendous upside. He’s not bulky, and he’s not going to get physical, but he can move.

Key Schools In The Running: Tulane, Oklahoma

Kansas State

LB Jay Harris, 6-1, 208 – He doesn’t have the bulk, and he’s going to need time in the weight room, but he can move, and he can hit. He could turn into a dangerous outside pass rusher, but she’s an inside presence.

Key Schools In The Running: Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Missouri

Oklahoma

DT Perrion Winfrey, 6-4, 306 – The JUCO transfer has the size and quickness to be an instant problem in the backfield to go along with his run stopping ability.

Key Schools In The Running: Nebraska, Texas, Iowa State

Oklahoma State

QB Shane Illingworth, 6-6, 225 – This is going to be interesting. He’s a big, strong, pure pro-style passer who’s going to push the ball down the field. He has massive statistical upside.

Key Schools In The Running: Missouri, Washington State, Arizona State

TCU

WR Quentin Johnston, 6-4, 180 – The Horned Frogs stole away the very big, very dangerous No. 1-talent target away from Texas. Put it up and let him go get it.

Key Schools In The Running: Texas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame

Texas

RB Bijan Robinson, 6-1, 205 – Get him out there already. The Tucson native got away from Arizona and should be a workhorse back who can catch, run with power, and crank out yards in huge chunks.

Key Schools In The Running: Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC

Texas Tech

QB Donovan Smith, 6-5, 210 – The Las Vegas native can do a little bit of everything. He’s very tall, very mobile, and has a good, accurate arm. He still needs developing – he’s a former wide receiver – but he’s Matt Wells’ guy in the near future.

Key Schools In The Running: Nevada, San Diego State

West Virginia

CB David Vincent-Okoli, 6-0, 180 – A two-way player who could end up as a wide receiver if needed, he was a superstar high school sprinter who’ll find his way on the field as soon as possible.

Key Schools In The Running: Kentucky, Maryland

NEXT: Big 12 Recruiting Strengths