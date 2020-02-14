Baylor vs. West Virginia Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Baylor vs. West Virginia college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Baylor vs. West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 15

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

Network: ESPN+

Baylor (22-1) vs. West Virginia (18-6) Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

Can West Virginia get that defense going?

There might be a whole lot of misses, but the team owns the boards, leading the Big 12 in rebounding margin leading the nation on the offensive glass.

As good as Baylor might be, it’s just okay on the defensive boards. The bigger problem could be from the field, needing the three to help spark the offense. WVU’s defense is outstanding at stopping teams from the outside, and it’s 14th in the nation in points allowed. It’s great at grinding games down, but …

Why Baylor Will Win

The Mountaineer offense hasn’t done enough over the run of three losses in the last five games – including the loss to Kansas a few days ago – with nothing going on from three, too many turnovers, and a few rough drive spells.

Baylor is far better on the inside at both ends – even with WVU rocking and rolling on the offensive boards – and it doesn’t screw up enough to give away too many easy points.

The Mountaineers might be great at coming up with second chance points, but the Bears are right there – the two should be relatively even in the category.

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor will make it 22 straight by clamping down on the erratic WVU attack and not getting hammered on the boards. The Mountaineer defense will be good, but the Bears will be better, especially late in the second half.

Baylor vs. West Virginia Prediction, Line

Baylor 68, West Virginia 62

Must See Rating: 4

