Baylor vs. Texas Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Baylor vs. Texas college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Baylor vs. Texas Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 10

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Network: ESPN

Baylor (21-1) vs. Texas (14-9) Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

It was just over a month ago, but Texas was whacked in Waco 59-44 as a part of a rough run going 4-7 since the new year started.

The Bear D didn’t let Texas do anything from three, there weren’t a whole slew of mistakes and turnovers, and there wasn’t any drama for a team now on a 20-game winning streak.

The No. 1 team in the nation continues to dominate with a suffocating defense that Texas shouldn’t be able to handle.

This isn’t hard – the Longhorns just don’t score. They’ve only hit the 70 point mark twice in 2020. Baylor will come up with the turnovers needed to make the UT O struggle that much more.

Why Texas Will Win

How do you beat Baylor? Texas has to get hot from three at home early on and get the Bears out of their comfort zone.

This isn’t a hard formula. When the Longhorns hit the three, they win. They’re 8-0 this season when they connect on 40% or more of their threes, and they’re 0 for they’re last 8 when they’re under the 40% mark.

It’s not totally impossible to hit 40% on the Baylor defense, but it’s certainly not easy this year.

In the Big 12, Texas is only behind TCU in the the number of threes jacked up per game – and it’s going to keep on pumping them up.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas isn’t going to hit 40% from three.

The Baylor defense is too active, forces too many mistakes, and it’s not going to let Texas get that extra pass it needs. Just as big a problem is the inability of the Longhorns to get to the line and hit their free throws – they’re not going to get the easy points needed to pull this off.

Baylor vs. Texas Prediction, Line

Baylor 70, Texas 61

Baylor -6.5, o/u: 128.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

