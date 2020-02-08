Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 8

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

Network: ESPN2

Baylor (20-1) vs. Oklahoma State (11-11) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

How can the Cowboys slow down the nation’s No. 1 team on a 19-game winning streak? They have to drag this down and make it a defensive fight.

They don’t have the shooting ability to keep up if this gets into an up-and-down fight, but they’re decent at forcing takeaways, they’re great at slowing down teams from hitting from three, and they’re not bad on the boards.

There’s just enough offensive balance at guard to keep up the pressure, but …

Why Baylor Will Win

The offense might not come out and hang 100 on the board, but it’s consistent, can hit from three when it needs to, and it’s managing to produce by not screwing up. The Bears just don’t give up easy points; they don’t give the ball away.

Oklahoma State isn’t accurate enough. It’s lousy from three, it doesn’t have enough of an inside presence to make up for it, the Baylor D isn’t one to get healthy against.

What’s Going To Happen

At home, Baylor will keep the fun going with its defense keeping down the mediocre Cowboy offense for long periods of time. All it will take is one big run to get ahead and stay there – OSU won’t have the pop from three to come back in the second half.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Baylor 69, Oklahoma State 54

Baylor -12.5, o/u: 131

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

