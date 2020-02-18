Baylor vs. Oklahoma Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Baylor vs. Oklahoma college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 18

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Baylor (23-1) vs. Oklahoma (16-9) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Baylor Will Win

This is a dangerous Oklahoma team that shoots just well enough and it just careful enough with the ball to be pesky. However, it doesn’t do anything to take the ball away, and it’s light on the offensive rebounds.

Against a Baylor team that stops just about everyone in key moments – it’s 12th in the nation in defensive field goal percentage – there can’t be any empty trips for the Sooners, and there will be.

OU can’t count on a slew of easy points. It doesn’t force turnovers, and Baylor doesn’t give them up. It’s going to take a nearly perfect shooting day for the home team to pull this off.

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners almost pulled off the road upset over the Bears a few weeks ago in a 61-57 loss that came down to a late missed shot. How did they make it a battle? They hit from three an Baylor didn’t, and they matched up well shot for shot in the second half.

They have to keep the game at their own pace. They can’t let Baylor go off and they can’t lose big on the boards. They don’t turn the ball over and make a ton of mistakes, and they have to make this a game about free throws.

They don’t commit a ton of fouls, and they’re great on the line. Baylor is just okay in both areas.

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma has won its last five home games since losing to Kansas. It’ll keep the game relatively low scoring in the first half before the pace picks up in the second.

Baylor will get a scare, but it’ll come up with the rebounds that OU won’t to get a second heartbreaking win in the series.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Baylor 73, Oklahoma 69

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Baylor -3.5, o/u: 134

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 4

5: NBA All-Star Game 4th quarter

1: A game ending on a free throw