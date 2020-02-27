Ball State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Ball State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 Maine

Sept. 12 at Michigan

Sept. 19 at Indiana

Sept. 26 Wyoming

Oct. 3 Western Michigan

Oct. 10 at Buffalo

Oct. 17 Northern Illinois

Oct. 24 Akron

Oct. 31 at Miami University

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 10 Eastern Michigan

Nov. 18 at Central Michigan

Oct. 24 at Toledo

MAC East Teams Missed: Bowling Green, Kent State, Ohio

Ball State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: Ball State gets past Wyoming at home for a decent 2-2 start, and then comes the big early statement with a win at Buffalo to kick off MAC play. With home wins over Northern Illinois and Akron, it becomes the story of the early part of the conference season, and it survives the run of three road games in the final four dates with two wins – including at Toledo – to take the West.

Ball State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: There are too many problems on the road. The Cardinals lose to Buffalo, Miami University, Central Michigan and Toledo to go along with losses to Michigan and Indiana to make going bowl game a stretch. The season ends up worse than expected with home losses to Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.

Ball State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Ball State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 12 at Michigan

2. Sept. 19 at Indiana

3. Oct. 24 at Toledo

4. Oct. 10 at Buffalo

5. Oct. 31 at Miami University

6. Oct. 3 Western Michigan

7. Sept. 26 Wyoming

8. Nov. 18 at Central Michigan

9. Oct. 17 Northern Illinois

10. Nov. 10 Eastern Michigan

11. Oct. 24 Akron

12. Sept. 3 Maine