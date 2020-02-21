Auburn vs. Tennessee Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs. Tennessee college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 22

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

Network: CBS

Auburn (22-4) vs. Tennessee (15-11) Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

Tennessee is struggling way too much lately, being stuck in a scoring rut in a run of five losses in the last eight games.

If you like the idea of teams being able to make adjustments and improve, and if you believe in patterns, the Vols have alternated win-loss-win-loss over the last seven games – they’re due for an L.

Auburn has the scoring punch, the outside shooting, and the ability to get to the line – it’s second in the nation in free throw attempts, and fourth in makes – that Tennessee doesn’t have. This is an awful UT team from the outside, and it’s not going to get hot now against an AU squad that desperately needs this win, because …

Why Tennessee Will Win

It’s been a bit of a rough run over the last week for Auburn.

It was on a nice roll, and then it lost two straight on the road to Missouri and Georgia. The O has suddenly gone cold, and the team has been a bit flat just when it was supposed to start cranking things up.

No, Tennessee doesn’t have much of an offense, but the defense has been terrific, it’s blocking seemingly everything on the inside, and it leads the SEC allowing just 62 points per game.

It’s just good enough at guarding the three to keep the Tigers from going off, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Auburn is back home.

It had a two-game losing streak back in mid-January, and both games were on the road. The latest run of two losses in came on the road, too. Back on the home court, the team is about to turn it back up a few notches with a strong performance, coming up with the offense that UT can’t and won’t.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Prediction, Line

Auburn 73, Tennessee 64

Must See Rating: 2.5

