Auburn vs. Georgia Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Date: Wednesday, February 19

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

Auburn (22-3) vs. Georgia (12-13) Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

There weren’t any problems the first time around. Auburn got up at home a month ago against the Bulldogs and coasted from there in an 82-60 win. The O was red hot from the field, the rebounding was great, and it was an easy scrimmage.

Georgia has lost four straight and ten of its last 12, with a defense that’s not slowing down anyone, too many mistakes, and nothing happening from three despite lots and lots of attempts.

As long as Auburn can get up early and hit the occasional three, all should be okay. That’s not a given, though, because …

Why Georgia Will Win

Auburn is coming off a strange 85-73 blowout loss to a mediocre Missouri team. And why?

1-of-17 from three.

Auburn couldn’t get anything going against the other Tigers, and worse yet, the defense couldn’t come up with any key stops to get back into the game.

Georgia needs a little luck. It’s okay at defending from three, and it’s great on the boards – especially on the offensive side – but Auburn has to stay cold. It shoots a whole lot from the outside, but it’s only connecting on 30% of its tries.

The Bulldogs have to get up early, stay active, and withstand the certain scoring runs.

What’s Going To Happen

Auburn will get its offense back.

It’ll hit enough from three to be fine, Georgia’s defense won’t be able to do enough in transition off of too many turnovers, and it’ll be an entertaining win for the Tigers to get back on track.

Auburn vs. Georgia Prediction, Line

Auburn 82, Georgia 75

Auburn -4, o/u: 149.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Watchable baseball

1: Marquee Network