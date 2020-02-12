Auburn vs. Alabama Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs. Alabama college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.
Auburn vs. Alabama Broadcast
Date: Wednesday, February 12
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)
Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL
Network: ESPN2
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Auburn (21-2) vs. Alabama (13-10) Game Preview
If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM
Why Alabama Will Win
How did the Crimson Tide win in a 83-64 blowout a month ago? They were red hot from the field, they got out to a hot start, outscored Auburn by 12 on the free throw line, and they were never behind.
This is the one team in the SEC that can beat the Tigers at their own game from three, leading the conference in three-pointers for the league’s best offense.
AU is just okay at defending on the perimeter, it doesn’t hit a lot of threes considering how many it takes, and the team doesn’t do enough to make the extra pass. But …
Want a 2nd opinion on who to bet in the Alabama vs Auburn game? Click here to get WinnersAndWhiners.com’s predictions on the side, total, first half, and exotic bets! All Free!
Why Auburn Will Win
Alabama doesn’t play a lick of defense.
It’s giving up an SEC-worst 78 points per game, partly because it turns the ball over way, way, way too often. Auburn might not force a ton of mistakes compared to other SEC teams, but it can do enough to occasionally slow down the Bama O.
The Tide also have to come up with the big plays on the boards with a whole lot of second-chance points. They’re active on the glass, but Auburn is almost as strong – there won’t be the huge disparity that Bama needs to have.
Auburn is the best team in the SEC on the offensive boards – it’ll get more easy points than it did in its first performance.
What’s Going To Happen
Alabama has lost three of its last four games and needed overtime to get the win over Georgia. Auburn has found its groove again on a six-game winning streak, and it’s about to go off with a huge offensive performance in what should be a high-flying, entertaining shootout.
Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction, Line
Auburn 84, Alabama 77
Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line
Auburn -6.5, o/u: 156
Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
– Get Tickets For This Game
Must See Rating: 3
5: Election analysis
1: Election speeches
Comments