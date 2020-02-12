Auburn vs. Alabama Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs. Alabama college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs. Alabama Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 12

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

Network: ESPN2

Auburn (21-2) vs. Alabama (13-10) Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

How did the Crimson Tide win in a 83-64 blowout a month ago? They were red hot from the field, they got out to a hot start, outscored Auburn by 12 on the free throw line, and they were never behind.

This is the one team in the SEC that can beat the Tigers at their own game from three, leading the conference in three-pointers for the league’s best offense.

AU is just okay at defending on the perimeter, it doesn’t hit a lot of threes considering how many it takes, and the team doesn’t do enough to make the extra pass. But …

Why Auburn Will Win

Alabama doesn’t play a lick of defense.

It’s giving up an SEC-worst 78 points per game, partly because it turns the ball over way, way, way too often. Auburn might not force a ton of mistakes compared to other SEC teams, but it can do enough to occasionally slow down the Bama O.

The Tide also have to come up with the big plays on the boards with a whole lot of second-chance points. They’re active on the glass, but Auburn is almost as strong – there won’t be the huge disparity that Bama needs to have.

Auburn is the best team in the SEC on the offensive boards – it’ll get more easy points than it did in its first performance.

What’s Going To Happen

Alabama has lost three of its last four games and needed overtime to get the win over Georgia. Auburn has found its groove again on a six-game winning streak, and it’s about to go off with a huge offensive performance in what should be a high-flying, entertaining shootout.

Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction, Line

Auburn 84, Alabama 77

Auburn -6.5, o/u: 156

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

