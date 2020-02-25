Army football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Army Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 4 Bucknell

Sept. 12 at Rice

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 Oklahoma

Oct. 3 at Miami University

Oct. 10 Princeton

Oct. 17 Eastern Michigan

Oct. 24 Buffalo

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Air Force

Nov. 14 at Tulane

Nov. 21 at UMass

Nov. 28 at UConn

Dec. 5 OPEN DATE

Dec. 12 Navy (in Philadelphia)

Army Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Knights can’t quite handle Oklahoma, but they roll past everyone else in the first two months with a great run against the MAC. They get by Miami University, Eastern Michigan and Buffalo, and they use the open date to get past Air Force in the final home game of the year. They win two of the three November road games, and of course, they beat Navy.

Army Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: Things haven’t quite turned around yet, and it shows in a stunning loss at Rice. With a loss at Miami University, it’s a rough start that doesn’t get a whole lot better with a loss to Air Force to kick off November. With four straight games away from Michie Stadium to close things out, they lose at Tulane, get stunned by either UMass or UConn, and they lose to Navy to miss out on a bowl game.

Army Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Army football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 26 Oklahoma

2. Nov. 7 Air Force

3. Dec. 12 Navy (in Philadelphia)

4. Nov. 14 at Tulane

5. Oct. 3 at Miami University

6. Oct. 24 Buffalo

7. Oct. 17 Eastern Michigan

8. Sept. 12 at Rice

9. Nov. 28 at UConn

10. Nov. 21 at UMass

11. Oct. 10 Princeton

12. Sept. 4 Bucknell