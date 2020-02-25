Army football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Army Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 4 Bucknell
Sept. 12 at Rice
Sept. 19 OPEN DATE
Sept. 26 Oklahoma
Oct. 3 at Miami University
Oct. 10 Princeton
Oct. 17 Eastern Michigan
Oct. 24 Buffalo
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Air Force
Nov. 14 at Tulane
Nov. 21 at UMass
Nov. 28 at UConn
Dec. 5 OPEN DATE
Dec. 12 Navy (in Philadelphia)
Army Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: The Knights can’t quite handle Oklahoma, but they roll past everyone else in the first two months with a great run against the MAC. They get by Miami University, Eastern Michigan and Buffalo, and they use the open date to get past Air Force in the final home game of the year. They win two of the three November road games, and of course, they beat Navy.
Army Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: Things haven’t quite turned around yet, and it shows in a stunning loss at Rice. With a loss at Miami University, it’s a rough start that doesn’t get a whole lot better with a loss to Air Force to kick off November. With four straight games away from Michie Stadium to close things out, they lose at Tulane, get stunned by either UMass or UConn, and they lose to Navy to miss out on a bowl game.
Army Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Army football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
