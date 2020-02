American Athletic Football Schedule 2020 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

American Athletic Conference football schedule 2020 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games and how interesting they appear to be.

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Composite 2020

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Week 1

Saturday, Aug. 29

Navy vs. Notre Dame (in Dublin)

Thursday, Sept. 3

Rice at Houston

Austin Peay at Cincinnati

SE Louisiana at Tulane

Friday, Sept. 4

North Carolina at UCF

Saturday, Sept. 5

USF at Texas

Temple at Miami

Arkansas State at Memphis

Marshall at East Carolina

Toledo at Tulsa

SMU at Texas State

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Week 2

Friday, Sept. 11

Western Michigan at Cincinnati

Saturday, Sept. 12

Memphis at Purdue

Houston at Washington State

FIU at UCF

Tulane at Northwestern

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

East Carolina at South Carolina

Stephen F. Austin at SMU

Lafayette at Navy

Idaho at Temple

Bethune-Cookman at USF

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 19

UCF at Georgia Tech

Houston at Memphis

Navy at Tulane

Rutgers at Temple

Cincinnati at Miami University

SMU at North Texas

Nevada at USF

Northwestern State at Tulsa

Norfolk State at East Carolina

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 24

UCF at East Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 26

Cincinnati at Nebraska

TCU at SMU

Tulane at Mississippi State

Temple at Navy

USF at Florida Atlantic

Tulsa at Arkansas State

North Texas at Houston

Memphis at UTSA

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 1

Memphis at SMU

Saturday, Oct. 3

Navy at Air Force

USF at Cincinnati

Tulsa at UCF

East Carolina at Georgia State

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tulane at Houston

Saturday, Oct. 10

East Carolina at USF

Temple at UMass

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Week 7

Friday, Oct. 16

UCF at Memphis

Houston at BYU

Saturday, Oct. 17

USF at Temple

SMU at Tulane

Navy at East Carolina

Cincinnati at Tulsa

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Week 8

Friday, Oct. 23

Tulsa at USF

Saturday, Oct. 24

Tulane at UCF

Cincinnati at SMU

Temple at Memphis

Houston at Navy

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Week 9

Friday, Oct. 30

East Carolina at Tulsa

Saturday, Oct. 31

Memphis at Cincinnati

UCF at Houston

Navy at SMU

Temple at Tulane

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 5

SMU at Temple

Saturday, Nov. 7

Houston at Cincinnati

USF at Memphis

Tulane at East Carolina

Tulsa at Navy

Florida A&M at UCF

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 12

East Carolina at Cincinnati

Saturday, Nov. 14

Temple at UCF

Memphis at Navy

USF at Houston

Army at Tulane

SMU at Tulsa

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 21

Cincinnati at UCF

Houston at SMU

East Carolina at Temple

Navy at USF

Tulane at Tulsa

UT Martin at Memphis

American Athletic Conference Football Schedule Week 13

Friday, Nov. 27

UCF at USF

Saturday, Nov. 28

Cincinnati at Temple

Memphis at Tulane

SMU at East Carolina

Tulsa at Houston

American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game

Saturday, Dec. 5

American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game at home stadium of top regular season team

Saturday, Dec. 12

Army vs. Navy (in Philadelphia)