American Athletic College Football Recruiting: Team Rankings, Top Players, Biggest Strengths, What's Missing

How did all of the American Athletic Conference teams do this recruiting season? Here are the recruiting rankings for the conference, along with the stars for each team, top players, and biggest strengths.

NOTE: There might be a few tweaks and changes after National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Every American Athletic Conference Team’s Star Recruit

Cincinnati

DE/OLB Jaheim Thomas, 6-4, 225, Cincinnati, Ohio – Hybrid pass rusher who can be used in a variety of ways.

Key Schools In The Running: Tennessee, Michigan State, Kentucky

East Carolina

QB Mason Garcia, 6-4, 218, Myrtle Beach, SC – A good runner along with a high-end arm. A pro-style passer who can take off with excellent athleticism and speed.

Key Schools In The Running: Pitt, Missouri, Syracuse

Houston

RB Stacy Sneed, 5-11, 175, Arlington, TX – Breakaway runner with elite quickness and the pass catching abilities to be dangerous all over the field. He caught 53 passes in high school.

Key Schools In The Running: Texas Tech, Kansas State, Missouri

Memphis

WR Kundarrius Taylor, 6-1, 200, Memphis, TN – The JUCO transfer has No. 1 target upside with the ability to be a devastating return man. A home run hitter.

Key Schools In The Running: Oklahoma, Tennessee

Navy

RB Anton Hall, 5-9, 190, Miami, FL – Speed back with a special burst. Perfect fit for the Navy offense.

Key School In The Running: Oregon, Kentucky, Syracuse

SMU

WR Thad Johnson, 6-0, 175, Beaumont, TX – A lock for Nebraska who ended up signing with the Mustangs. A quick playmaker who joins with JUCO transfer Danny Gray to keep the passing O going.

Key Schools In The Running: Nebraska, Kansas State, Texas Tech

Temple

LB Museum McCargo, 5-10, 200, Camden, NJ – Where will he play? A running back and all-around playmaker in high school, he’ll be first tried out as a speed outside linebacker.

Key Schools In The Running: Rutgers, Syracuse

Tulane

OG Josh Remetich, 6-5, 280, New Orleans, LA – Athletic guard who could move to right tackle if needed. With a little more weight he’ll be a factor inside.

Key Schools In The Running: Kansas State, Kansas, Ole Miss

Tulsa

WR Jalen Paxton, 6-1, 180, Houston, TX – Physical target who could move to defensive backs. He has the smarts to be wanted by the Ivy schools, and the versatility to be used in a variety of ways.

Key Schools In The Running: Wisconsin, Indiana, Louisiana Tech

UCF

WR Ja’Cyais Credle, 6-4, 195, Columbus, GA – “Stretch” was a huge get for the Knights, ripping him away from South Carolina to be a big, athletic deep threat. Also a state-champion star in basketball.

Key Schools In The Running: South Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee

USF

WR Omarion Dollison, 5-9, 172, Columbia, SC – Smallish speedster with tremendous quickness and gamebreaking wheels.

Key Schools In The Running: Cincinnati, East Carolina, WKU

